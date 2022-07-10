Heated public arguments drag amateur ML team El Ganador Esports into controversy

AFTER losing to ECHO LOUD in the IESF PH Qualifiers, El Ganador Esports, a renowned amateur MLBB organization in the Philippines, issued a public statement regarding one of their prospects.

The post, uploaded on their social media pages, issued a warning to all esports organizations regarding their player, Jake Lawrenz "Palos" Solomon.

The statement read: "A former team of El Ganador Esports Main showed unprofessionalism, misconduct, and ungratefulness that made the ELG Esports committee to expel and permanently banned him from the Philippine National Esports League (PNEL) for his wrongdoings.

"He sabotaged every game his team is attending, stole some ELG Properties provided by the [organization's] founder, and ran away from the Bootcamp; now, he is nowhere to be found. Any dealing with this person in other esports organization will be punishable by law.

"ELG Esports assures that Mr. Solomon's transactions related to or representing The EL Ganador Esports will not be honored. Rest assured that the management will not tolerate such behavior! Just Beware of this person!"

Palos responds to these accusations

Solomon defended himself with a post in his personal Facebook page, where he said, "Gusto ko lang po linisin pangalan ko or magsalita about dito sa paninira na ginagawa sakin ng “EL GANADOR”, isa lang po masasabi ko nasainyo na po yan kung maniniwala kayo o hindi."

He alleged misunderstandings with the contracts the team was offering.

"Ganyan pala gagawin sayo pag hindi ka pumirma ng contract na 2-years, and sabi ng management kapag hindi ka pumirma, 'you’re free to go.' Four days ago nagsabi na ko na hindi ako pipirma & sabi nyo tapusin muna mga tourna’s tapos pwede nako umuwi at yun naman ginawa ko tinapos ko naman lahat. Tapos bakit kagabi may another contract nanaman? Na bawal ako lumipat ng org & bawal ako lumahok sa kahit anong klaseng tournament?"

He did own up to his unscheduled leave of absence.

"Oo mali ko yung part na umuwi ako na hindi man lang ako nagsabi kahit kanino alam kong mali ko yun, pero yung sisiraan nyoko ng mga ganyan tanong nyo sa mga past teammates & teams ko kung ganyan ako sa kanila. Maniwala na maniwala sa mga yan."

El Ganador's team manager fights back

The tensions went on as El Ganador's team manager, Leigh Andrea, gave her side of the story.

In her personal Facebook page, she said: "Renz, sorry ha! Nalulungkot man kami sa nangyare, pero pinag mukha mo kaming tanga lahat."

According to Andrea, El Ganador had several discussions with Palos, and she claimed that the player had told them that he would be focusing on his studies.;

"Ilang beses ka namin tinanong, kung bakit ka aalis ng ELG. Ilang beses mo sinabi na mag-aaral ka," she disclosed. "Free to go naman eh, kung di mo kinupal si boss. Tinanong ka ng maayos if mag-aaral ka, need lang assurance ng mga boss natin, dahil iiwanan mo yung team ng mag sstart na yung PNEL."

She also accused him of trying to jump ship to another team.

"Alam mo kung magkano registration fee dyan sa PNEL, sa iiwanan mong team? Parang nagtapon lang kami ng 100k Registration Fee dahil lilipat ka sa ibang org? Let's say may point ka pero unprofessional yang ginawa mo eh. Nagsinungaling ka sa lahat na mag-aaral ka. Then nabalitaan namin na nagta-tryout ka sa ibang org?"

According to Andrea, the reason this former prospect couldn't stay in the squad was because of his aversion to the terms of his contract. She also provided more details on his alleged theft of company property.

"For what? Kasi di mo kaya yung 2 years contract? Eh sa pinagta-tryout mo as far as I know, 2 years contract din sila. Anong pinagkaiba? Una[,] nagsinungaling ka, bypass sa management, and bypass sa teammates mo. Iniwan mo sila sa ere. Alam mong hindi na mababago roster sa PNEL. Pero nag-go ka pa rin," said the team manager.

"Dala mo rin lahat ng gamit na pri-novide ni boss. Walang approval yan. And tumakas ka sa bootcamp ng walang paalam. While tulog lahat. Sorry ha, kahit naawa ako sayo. Pero yung mga ginawa mo sa management is hindi acceptable. Kaya sa lahat ng nagshare netong post at nag-up. Kita namin kung sino kayo. Hindi nyo alam yung side ng management."

