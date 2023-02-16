Valkyrae, Kyedae, and James Reid headline CONQuest 2023

IT'S OFFICIAL - one of the largest festivals celebrating all things gaming, anime, music, and pop culture is returning to Manila on June 2-4, 2023. CONQuest is back - bigger, better, and crazier with a star-studded lineup of guests, awesome performances, and even more activities.

Organized by AcadArena, the largest campus gaming network in Southeast Asia, CONQuest started as a high school project by Justin Banusing, an Iloilo-born gaming enthusiast with a heart for student gamers, and has since become a national phenomenon.

“When we started CONQuest 6 years ago, AcadArena wasn’t even a thing back then. All I knew was that I wanted to recreate the same magical feeling I got when I went to my first gaming convention (ESGS), but for my hometown."

"We've gone a long way from a 700-person convention to a 33,000+ international event last July 2022. We're very proud of CQ becoming one of the largest events in the country and we can't wait to show an even bigger and better experience for everybody,” said Banusing.

Star-studded guests and performers

Filipino-American top YouTube live streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, and Antony “AntonyChenn” Chen are set to make special appearances during the festival, and top stars from last year like 100Thieves’ Kaede “Kyedae” Shymko, variety content creator Atsu “AsianGuyStream”, and OSU streamer Edward “BTMC” Ling are also returning.

Even Filipino-Australian actor and singer James Reid will also make an appearance.

CONQuest 2023 fully embraces its “festival” title with the addition of musical performances, headlined by the Korean rock band The Rose, who recently held their PH concert at the SM Skydome. EDM DJs, rappers, and local rising stars will also be part of the lineup of performances.

More activities for pop culture enthusiasts

Gamers and gaming enthusiasts will definitely love activities like the Expo Floor, a section where they can meet with top game publishers and tech brands, and the Freeplay Arcade where gamers of all ages can play past and present hits in the gaming community. Artists and art lovers also have the chance to share their trade at the Creator's Market.

CONQuest first arrived in Manila in July 2022, where the festival reached over 33,000 attendees, making it one of the largest pop culture events in SEA and the first major event since the pandemic.

Cosplayers, student esports athletes, casual gamers, anime fans, and music lovers get to experience the three-day celebration and the clamor for the 5th iteration of CONQuest this June 2023.

For more information on CONQuest, visit https://www.conquestph.com/.