CONQuest 2023 levels up with Riot Games and a plethora of stars

RIDING ON THE ROARING success of CONQuest 2022, AcadArena is bringing us its most loaded event yet. In a jam-packed three day event filled with international stars and events for fans from all walks of life, CONQuest 2023 promises to be extraordinary.

Riot Games @ CONQuest 20223

With Riot Games as the event’s Platinum Partner, expect a lot of VALORANT, League of Legends, and maybe even some of its upcoming games such as Project L among others to be showcased throughout CONQuest 2023.

During the event, congoers will also be able to witness VALORANT’s first official LAN in the country with the Playoffs of the 2023 VALORANT Challengers Tour (VCT) Philippines Split 2.

Fans of VALORANT will be able to meet some of their favorite pro players and casters at CONQuest 2023. Vanille Velasquez, the voice actor of VALORANT’s Filipino Agent Neon will also be in attendance.

A Stream of Stars

Superstar streamers LilyPichu and Michael Reeves are set to return to Manila after gracing last year’s events. Fellow OfflineTV member Pokimane will be joining the the two as one of the marquee talents for this year’s event. With over 10 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, Pokimane enjoys a huge following all over the world.

Other big names hitting Philippine shores in June will be Sykunno, Valkyrae, Fuslie, and many more. Apart from the multitude of Twitch Streamers, the Filipino voice actors Anne Yatco and Ratana of Genshin Impact fame will be returning once again.

Genshin Impact fans will also be happy to know that Khoi Dao (Albedo) , Laura Stahl (Barbara and Xinyan), Sean Chiplock (Diluc) , and Cory Yee (Gorou) will also be part of CONQuest 2023.

Korean Rock Back ‘The Rose’ is a surprise but welcome addition to the CONQuest 2023 line-up. Filipino actor and model will also be bringing his musical talent to the skies next month alongside upcoming rap and EDM acts in the country.

CONQuest 2023 still has some time for a few more surprise announcements but we already know this year’s edition is not one that you want to miss because it has something for every type of pop culture fan.

With its largest venue yet spread among three locations, the SMX Convention Center, Conrad Hotel, and the National University MOA Campus we are beyond hyped for CONQuest 2023. Don’t miss out on the fun and book your tickets now. CONQuest 2023 will happen on June 2-4.