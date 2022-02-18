Connectivity issues plague PH teams in Week 2 of VCT

TEAM Secret finally notched their very first win in the group stages of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022: Philippine challengers, albeit with some controversy involved.

After suffering from an embarassing loss in Game 1 in Ascent, they managed to dominate Oasis Gaming in a 13-0 stomp in split.

However, it was during Game 2 of the series where things started getting funky. Oasis Gaming defaulted on the map as the team suffered from issues with their game client. This was further discussed by some members of the organization via Twitter.

OAS Rak posted the rules that PPGL has in place with regards to connectivity issues. According to the rulebook, a grace period of 15 minutes is given and disqualification will be on a case-to-case basis from the tournament organizers.

There was even a rule that squarely addresses internet connection issues, where the rulebook stated: “Internet connection is the participant’s personal responsibility.”

Rak further clarified that he has no intentions of contradicting the rules indicated.

“I'm not trying to go against the rulebook. I get it that PH ISPs are bad but with what the rulebook said, it's at the discretion of the admin. I'm just pointing out that it's out of our control when it comes to the actual Riot client. Just my two cents on the matter," he wrote.

Oasis Gaming’s head coach Flufee, meanwhile, posted what exactly happened on their end. It was revealed that Team Secret was willing to wait for their opponents to return.

“Unfortunate to say the least. One min late only because of the Riot Tournament Client Error dc'd our team. No chance to speak to the opposing team even though the rules state defaulting is a case-to-case basis via admins call. Later found out our opponents were willing to wait,” he explained.

Besides Oasis Gaming, other members from the VALORANT community have expressed their thoughts on the situation. Daks Rosales, a PPGL shoutcaster, while not directly mentioning Oasis Gaming by name, said that issues like this may hinder the potential of esports talents in the PH.

“The biggest things holding back PH talent are infrastructure and internet- it’s always a waste to see the potential for greatness fizzle out with external issues holding them back…”

Meanwhile, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan from Team Secret admitted that this was never the kind of victory that he hoped for.

Aside from Oasis Gaming, LFO likewise suffers from connection issues

But it wasn't just the first series that saw some issues, as the second series between South Built Esports and Looking For Org also suffered some problems as well.

A source close to the tournament told Spin.ph that a player from LFO suffered from electricity issues, which forced them to forfeit Map 1.

Luckily for LFO, they were able to return in Map 2, in which they were able to prevail, though they valiantly lost the final game in Ascent.

