CODM World Championships returns with P88.5M prize pool — its biggest so far

THE CALL of Duty: Mobile World Championship for 2022 returns, with the best teams from each qualified region competing for a share of the grand finals prize pool of $1.7 million (around P88.5 million) — so far the biggest winnable prize in CODM World Championship history.

The format for the 2022 Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 will be conducted per region in multiples stages, from Stage 1 to Stage 5.

Stage 1 (Open Individual Play): Players will compete individually in up to ten Ranked Matches to earn Points.

Stage 2 (Open Team Play): Players will compete as teams in up to 30 Ranked Matches to earn points. The top 256 teams from each jurisdiction (based on number of points) will advance to Stage 3. In case of a tie at #256, the team that completed its 30 Ranked Matches first will qualify.

Stage 3 (Regional Qualifiers): Teams will compete across a double elimination tournament.

Stage 4 (Regional Playoffs): Teams that advance this far in their jurisdiction will have a two-stage playoffs. The first stage of each Regional Playoff will be conducted in a Swiss elimination format. The second stage of each Regional Playoff will consist of a four team double-elimination bracket. The final two Teams will compete in the Stage 4 Regional Playoffs championship match.

Stage 5 (World Championship): The World Championship finals will likewise have a two-stage run. The first stage will be conducted in a Swiss Elimination format, where all 16 qualifying teams will be seeded and play their first match based on their final placement in their Regional Playoff. The second stage of the World Championship Finals will consist of an eight team double-elimination bracket. The final two teams will compete for the top prize.

How it's different this year

The esports setting for this year’s World Championship is going to be filled with a variety of changes too, most notably replacing game modes and having additional maps for rotation. Aside from the aforementioned Swiss elimination format, point allocations in Stages 1 and 2 have also been adjusted, in a bid to keep things "fresh and fostering top-tier competition," as CODM declared in its update.

The hope for LAN

As the World Championship enters its third year of competitive play, the hope for an offline LAN event is still a tantalizing prospect for CODM athletes.

In 2020, the first ever World Championships had its run cut short because of the pandemic, and champion teams from each region had to settle for a Stage 4 finish as the world series didn't push through. That included the first-ever Filipino CODM champion NRX Jeremiah 29:11.

Last year’s championship almost had a chance of hosting a LAN event, but unforeseen circumstances meant organizers for the Mexico event backtracked two months before it was set to kick off.

The initial 2021 World Championship was then split into two, the Western and Eastern Finals, and conducted online. Tribe Gaming was crowned the Western Champions with Filipino duo Kent “Banned” Nerves (player) and Carl “Image” Butalid (coach) leading the way while Philippine team Blacklist International Ultimate won the Eastern Championship.

Although the Filipinos made their mark in both championship winning teams, the quest for LAN is still on.

After two seasons of setbacks, would this be the year an offline World Championships finally happens?

