Tyrant Esports conquers first-ever CODM Garena Youth Challengers

TYRANT ESPORTS showed a glimpse of what's to come in future tournaments as they finally lived up to the promise of their star-studded roster.

After months of title-eluding moments, they defeated VVV Esports 3-0 in the grand finals of the first-ever Garena Youth Challengers, winning $2,000 (approximately Php100,000.00) of the $4,000 prize pool in the process.

The boys in orange and black did it in a convincing fashion too, dominating the tournament’s playoffs and finishing with only 1 map loss to end their campaign on a 12-1 slate.

Tyrant vs. VVV: An interesting and close matchup

Although Tyrant swept VVV in this best of 5 series, the match scores do not tell the entire story of the matchup. Despite the former’s seemingly dominating performance, the latter went toe to toe in every single game.

Besides winning a hard-fought game over at Standoff in Hardpoint 150-110, Tyrant Esports had to dig deep to come up with an 11th round, 6-5 win in Search and Destroy. They then had to complete an improbable comeback in Domination at Takeoff, winning 150-141 after trailing by 40 points during the game to complete the 3-0 sweep.

Tyrant Esports’ Jerico “YungJ” Vibora ended up winning the MVP honors after having an average score of 1990 per game and a KDA of 1.28.

First major title for Tyrant Esports in 2 years

This championship title will mark Tyrant Esports’ first major title since their triumph during PPGL’s CODM tournament in May of 2020 – ending a two-year drought for the organization.

All of these were thanks to the relentless pursuit of talented and high-profile players from different teams converging into one to create a team competitive enough to challenge the likes of PH CODM juggernauts Blacklist Ultimate and Smart Omega, as well as go head-to-head with some of the rising teams in the CODM scene today.

The team is now poised to make another deep run this upcoming Garena Masters Season 2 after a subpar Season 1 performance, which saw them drop out of the stage of 32 and not even qualifying in the event’s group stages.

