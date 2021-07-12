Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Coco-sanity, L3bron are back as Bren Esports reveals new MPL lineup

    by Carlos Pineda
    2 hours ago

    BREN Esports, the reigning world champions, have officially unveiled their final roster for the upcoming eighth season of the MPL.

    Their main standouts — consisting of SEA Games gold medalists Allan “Lusty” Castromayor, Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel, Carlito Jagdon “Ribo” Ribo Jr., and Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, former MPL Season 6 wildcard David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, and their 6th man from the previous seasons, Efphraim “Ejhay” Sambrano — have remained.

    Even title-winning head coach, Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro, has stayed on.

    Duckeyyy has been involved with the club since season 5 and was crucial for spearheading the organization’s title run in MPL-PH Season 6 and most notably the M2 World Championship, signifying the return of the team's signature catchphrase, “Bren Lang Malakas!”

    Bren Esports add rookies, returnees

    Besides maintaining their championship core, the team has also added key members, consisting of rookies and surprise returnees.

    Two unproven rookies, namely Malik and Rimuru, have joined the club.

    In addition, the team made two noteworthy acquisitions, both of which were previously active in the competitive scene.

    First is Rumble Royale streamer and talent, Raven “L3bron” Alonzo, who once played for Aether Main back in season 2. There were hints of him being involved with the club after Facebook posts of him donning the number 23 jersey, a tribute to NBA superstar LeBron James, spread across the social network.

    However, one of the biggest headline returns was from former Bren Esports and MPL legend, Coco “Coco” Sampang. Prior to his return, he served as the team’s analyst.

