Coach Zico looks back at the early struggles with Dream High

LAST MAY 9, 2023, a photo resurfaced of the Dream High Gaming squad that became champions of the Smartplay Caloocan Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament back in 2019.

The roster of that squad featured a plethora of MLBB icons in the Philippine scene, from Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera, Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy, John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, and John Michael "Zico" Dizon.

Other featured members were the OG Work members, Angh and Moht.

Upon looking at that photo, PRO Esports head coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon, reflected to Spin.ph on their humble beginnings.

The glits and glamour of high salaries and paychecks were non-existent back then for Dream High and Zico even narrated the financial struggles that they endured.

With so little resources, the team only had one objective: WIN!

"Sari-sariling pang budget namin for the whole week kasi that time sobrang limited lang yung resources namin, yan yung time na salitan kaming natutulog dalawang team sa isang kwarto. Tournament prize lang talaga inaasahan namin para magkapera," reflected Zico.

A stacked roster

But the talent wasn't just limited to one team as Zico did reveal that in every tournament, Dream High would switch their roster.

Teams would fear Dream High due to their unpredictability and fluidity. Included in the OG Dream Squad is the legendary duo of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario.

"May V33Wise na, bale dito sa picture hinugot namin si Dlar kasi team 1 yan sila nila V33 pero siya madalas namin kasama dumayo sa mga tournament," explained Zico.

And to add to lighten up the narrative, Zico did reveal that everything was rushed.

"Biglaan lang itong tournament na ito wala pa ata kaming ligo niyan since medyo malapit sa bootcamp (laughs),"

And looking back at what transpired, Zico revealed his most cherished moment. While winning was everything, the bond was also important.

"Best moment for me? Yung kada magcha-champion kami, kakain kami sa may tapsilogan na sikat sa Malabon at malapit sa bootcamp namin. Walang palya yun kada magce-celebrate or may pera lahat, dun kami pumupunta. Paminsan nakakapag-McDo kami, chicken fillet at fries lang solved na hanap na ulit ng tournament para may budget the following week.

Eventually the early struggles slowly regressed as Onic PH took some members for the MPL back in Season 4. The other members became stars in the amateur scene and transitioned well in the MPL.

How time truly flies.