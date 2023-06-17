No longer Kairi-Esports as Onic slays ECHO PH en route to MSC finals

BACK IN THE M4 World Championship, ECHO PH was able to weaken Onic Esports as they were able to capitalize on the latter's dependence on Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol.

Now in the MSC 2023 rematch, it was Onic who managed to turn the tides and avenged their defeat as they completely dismantled the MPL PH champions, 3-0.

No longer is Onic branded as Kairi Esports as the series showed that each member of the team have been an integral piece to success.

Kairi is clutch

The first game of the series saw Onic deploy a Kairi speciality, his Fanny, challenging Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno's Lancelot.

Kairi tried his best to pressure ECHO's early game, but his efforts were futile as the damage output from the Orcas was too much for Kairi.

But as the match progressed, Onic slowly pushed their way to victory. Calvin "CW" Winata slowly snowballed in this game and pushed the lanes, giving more space for Kairi.

Even Muhammad "Butsss" Sanubari had a significant impact in this series as he was able to control and zone out a key threat, allowing Kairi and the rest of the team to engage.

With Onic grabbing the foothold in this match, the Indonesian squad secured the Game 1 win.

Butsss saves the day

While Kairi was an explosive threat in Game 1, the 2nd Game saw Butsss and Nicky "Kiboy" Fernando become the heroes for Onic. The former's Masha has been constantly pressuring Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya and the other members of ECHO PH.

Meanwhile, Kiboy's Chou would weaken ECHO's engagements as his Chou would kick back targets.

It was a commanding game for Onic as they slowly inched their way to a Game 2 win.

The final bout to the finale

The final game was one for the ages as both Onic Esports and ECHO PH went toe-to-toe in a extremely close battle.

Watch Now

While Sanford and Yawi managed to step up to hunt down key threats, Onic managed to find the winning formula.

Butsss was constantly barging towards Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales, while his teammate Gilang "SANZ" would aim his sights on the ECHO PH gold laner. Meanwhile, Kiboy was clutch with his Khufra as he managed to save Onic from the brink of defeat.

As the final countdown begins, ECHO tried one last push but Kiboy and Butsss salvaged everything with their clutch entrances.

In the end, Coach Yeb, Kairi, and the rest of Onic Esports ended the Orcas dynasty.