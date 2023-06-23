Coach Yeb, Kairi stay with Onic Esports, as Alberttt joins team

THE RUMORS HAVE now been debunked as both Filipino imports Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda and Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol will stay with Onic Esports, a team that recently won the MSC 2023 championship.

Prior to their officiall anouncements, fans have been raving about the return of the duo in the Philippines with some suggesting that they'll go back to their previous club Onic PH, while others desired their arrival to Omega Esports. Both members even posted videos which hinted their return to the Philippines.

The hype was further amplified by Onic's original roster reveal video which hinted that the duo have left the organization.

But with the two of them staying in Indonesia, many fans hopes were crushed and Onic's Season 11 roster remains intact.

Alberttt joins rival Onic Esports

While the main core remains, Onic made one key acquisition that would shock the community. Albert "Alberttt" Neilsen Iskandar a player who spent most of his career with RRQ Hoshi has now departed his boyhood club.

For the first time in his career, Alberttt has decided to join a different club, none other than RRQ's rival, Onic Esports.

While this could definitely boost Onic's overall prowess, concerns stem from the team's overall chemistry since both Alberttt and Kairi play similar roles.