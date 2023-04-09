Should Kairi be heralded as MPL ID S11 Finals MVP?

ONIC INDONESIA's victory over EVOS Legends in the grand finals of MPL Indonesia Season 11 was a massive statement.

Their feats weren't limited to sweeping the Blue Tigers in a 4-0 drubbing and securing back-to-back championships, as the Indonesian Hedgehogs remained undefeated throughout the playoffs.

Ultimately it cemented Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda as a champion-winning head coach and it likewise emphasized Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol's impact who managed to deliver one of the best performances in his career.

Yet despite his valiant efforts, it was Gilang "SANZ" who won the finals MVP award.

Given how Kairi played in the series, fans tried to echo their thoughts on social media.

There were even some who argued that Calvin "CW" Winata should also be a frontrunner as his objective-centric approach was key for Onic.

Kairi praised for his finals performances

To further support the sentiments of fans are Kairi's heroics that wowed the community.

The fact that Kairi was able to deliver a masterclass forced Indonesian MPL caster, Frederick Handy "Mirko" Loho, to speak in Tagalog, which Theo "Uomi" Ignacio, Quote Retweeted.

Renmar "Reptar" Sta. Cruz even highlighted a play, where he brought up Kairi's Hayabusa in the finale, reminiscent of what happened back in the M4 World Championship.

Even his fellow talent, Hans "Sonah" Christian Galeria was left stunned with his overall output.

Meanwhile, there were those who made a 'what if' scenario regarding Kairi's decision to play abroad.