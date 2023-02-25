Coach Panda believes H2wo and Exort are lacking in-game synergy

JOHN PAUL "H2wo" Salonga and Dexter "Exort" Martinez may seem like an inseperable duo as the two of them would constantly bond inside the MPL venue.

In fact, a video from Spin.ph revealed Exort being the butt of the joke from the MPL casters, with H2wo mocking his friend.

During the post-match interview, Mara Aquino briefly touched upon that incident and asked why the bond between them is strong.

H2wo replied: "Siguro, parehas kaming nakasalamin (laughs) de joke lang! Wala, hindi ko alam, talagang solid talaga yung bonding namin."

Then during the press conference, H2wo did mention that Exort's presence with the team was one of the factors for him to join the Raiders.

"Yes, kase chinat ko si Exort noon, sinabi niya ang daming nagtra-tryout na jungler dito, mag-tryout daw ako," revealed the RSG jungler.

While the bond between the two players could be an asset, for Coach Brian "Panda" Lim, the brotherhood that they displayed doesn't translate well inside the Land of Dawn.

A work in progress

"Sa totoo lang, compared to the bonding and the image that they have, it doesn't really show that much sa in-game performance..." revealed Panda.

"...Because if they are best na best na soulmates na mahirap ipaghiwalay, then dapat sa in-game, sobrang lakas na spark and chemistry talaga and people will see it."

In the end, integrating the two of them in-game is still a work in progress.

"We still need to work more talaga, but they still need a lot of more practice so that they can bring their friendship and bonding they have to the game. We're still trying to find our own tempo and our own gamestyle, so it takes time."

With H2wo being a newcomer in the team and with Exort returning after a prolongued absence, it will be a challenge for these two to synergize well.

It's also a tall task to replicate the impact left by Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto and Arvie "Aqua" Antonio's absence.

But as the old anime storyline goes, the power of friendship will forever prevail.