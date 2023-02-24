A NEW JOURNEY awaits Robert Remar "Hito" Candoy, who has served as a fan favorite in the MPL Philippines scene.

His major selling point has always been his sense of humor, earning him the nickname, "Chief Entertainment Officer."

However with Team Haq's recent announcement, the Filipino MLBB community will miss his trashtalking wit, though he might be able to showcase it on social media under Team Haq.

His decision to play abroad was an unexpected outcome as revealed by Coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos in the post-match press conference.

"Nagulat din kami noong sinabi niya sa amin, noong bago siya umalis, na kukunin daw siya," said the Omega head coach. "Kase yung bago pa yun, sabi niya lang, naglalaro lang daw siya doon, nagscri-scrim lang daw siya. Sabi niya, wala daw siyang balak umalis."

"Pero noong sinabi niya sa amin na in-offeran siya ng Team Haq, sabi namin, 'I-go mo na!"

Pakbet offers his full-fledged support

Hito, who has served as a source of optimism for the team from behind the scenes, will sorely be missed by the Barangay, however Pakbet respected his preference of becoming a professional player.

"Susuportahan namin siya, kahit alam namin na bano siya (laughs)," Pakbet jokingly said. "Pero ayun nga, sabi namin sa kanya, 'Sige, I-go mo na yan!' kase si Hito talaga gusto niya talaga maging player ulit."

Eventually, it was revealed that the team tried to integrate Hito in their MDL roster, though this never materialized as West became a part of Omega Neos. Given his personality, the org even considered placing him under the team's social media effort.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Ifi-fit sana namin siya sa MDL team namin, kaso may nakakuha na kaming gold laner sa MDL namin kaya hindi na namin siya ilagay doon. Parang magso-social media muna siya noon, pero noong time na hinahunt siya ng Team Haq, sabi namin, 'Go na niya kase sayang yung opportunity tsaka experience din niya yun."

And as he officially leaves the org, the Chief Entertainment Officer will forever be in the hearts of the Barangay as Coach Pakbet mentioned that he is willing to help his former player.

"Nagusap-usap pala kami ni Hito, sabi namin kapag kailangan niya ng tulong, pwede niya kaming kausapin."