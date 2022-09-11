How can esports orgs assure their players' futures? Mobile Legends vets speak

ONE OF the biggest concerns every esports player in the Philippines would have to face is the possibility of reaching the next stage of their careers.

Is there a future after esports?

An article from the Washington Post revealed that esports players have a shorter career span compared to counterparts in the traditional sports. Players often retire in their mid-20s.

With these lingering questions about an esports players’ career, Omega’s Coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos and Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic, as well as Nexplay team manager, Dale Lopez, have expressed what they wished orgs should do.

How to move on from an esports career, according to MPL-PH mainstays

For Pakbet, he wanted to see an agency to help players after their careers.

“Siguro para sa mga nawawalang player ⁠⁠⁠— yung nawawala pagkatapos ng pro player nila ⁠— gusto kong magkaroon na parang agency na kung saan sila mapupunta pagtapos nila mag-pro player,” he said.

E2MAX points to Omega Esports’ philosophy, where the team always asks their players to consider their future.

“Siguro para sa akin, sa mga orgs ang suggestion ko. Kase sa amin, sa org namin, sina Coach Tony [Senedrin] and CEO ng Omega, laging sinasabi sa amin, ‘Ano kayo pagkatapos ng pro?’ Yun yung laging tanong sa amin,” he said.

Omega, said E2MAX, also considers if players are worthy to move on to the back office after their playing days are done.

“Kung baga, nakikita nila yung path na pwede natin magtuloy ng management. So lagi namin sinasabi na alamin din namin sa sarili namin, siguro bigyan nila ng knowledge yung mga players (lalo na yung mga bata), na bigyan nila ng insurance baka pwedeng ipasok sa work.”

Some questions, remain, however, if players could take on management roles without proper preparation.

“Hindi pwedeng five players na ipasok mo lahat yan sa management. At least may makukuha ka diyan, tapos yung iba pwedeng bigyan ng, at least, makapag-aral man," explained Caidic.

"Kasi sa amin, pinu-push namin sina Kelra, sina Kiel, sina Ch4knu na makapag-aral, lalo na meron silang pera at kapasidad silang ipag-aral yung sarili nila.”

He summed up his take: “Para sa akin, sa mga orgs, ang suggestion ko? Huwag lang nilang gawin players lang. Kasi kumbaga, give or take. Binibigay [ng] best nila para sa laro, then ibigay rin [dapat] sila ng insurance.”

So far there have been stories of MPL players going beyond their playing careers. Former Nexplay reserve player Jimnest Mendoza is currently working behind the scenes for Season 10.

Then there are players who end up guesting in the MPL when needed.

Meanwhile, former Obsidian Raven and Bren Esports Limitless player Dale Lopez has made the shift to a managerial role for Nexplay EVOS.

“Galing ako noong pro player, [pero] syempre tumanda na rin ako. Before ako mag-pro player hindi ako nag-aral nun," he said. "Yung pagka pro player ko, napunta ako kina Dogie. Kaso syempre pamilyado na ako.”

Similar to E2MAX, he explained the importance of education, which is something that Nexplay has emphasized.

“Ngayon naman sa mga org, masasabi ko lang sa kanila, parang [sa] Nexplay, nakitaan nila ako ng potential na maging manager ng team. Pero syempre nadaan ako sa proseso na hindi basta-basta.

"Sa amin hindi pinagbabawalan yung pag-aaral. Actually nakapag-graduate sina Kzen, tapos si Elpizo nag-aaral pa rin. So kahit nag-e-ML dapat tuloy pa rin ang buhay.”

