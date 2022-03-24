Coach Duckeyyy doesn't mince words on upcoming presidential elections

THE ALWAYS-OUTSPOKEN Bren Esports head coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro was not afraid to express his thoughts on the upcoming elections in his latest Facebook post.

He prefaced his post by saying that he had no quarrels against someone’s choice for presidency.

“I have nothing against your choice of president. Honestly, I don’t give a flying f__k if you’ve already made up your mind.”

What he does have a problem with, though, is a willful lack of fact checking.

“My problem with you starts when you cite sources whose verity stops in the first syllable of anything they say or when you quote 'ctto et al' and trust it with conviction.”

Duckeyyy alludes to martial law period

Duckeyyy, one of the most storied coaches in the league, went further, clearly alluding to the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos, whose son Bongbong is running for the top post.

“My problem starts when you claim we weren’t stolen from, that people weren’t killed during one of the darkest times of this country.”

He added: “In any case, if he wins and whatever boat we are all trying to save capsizes, you only have yourself to blame. I rest my case.”

While esports personalities speaking on local politics is rare, this wasn't the only time that Coach Duckeyyy has posted about the upcoming elections. On his personal Facebook page, he's posted memes, as well as a strange encounter with a Marcos ad on a pornographic website.

