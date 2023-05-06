Coach Duckeyyy reflects on playoff exit and stacked Sibol schedule

DESPITE BEING the top seed of the regular season of MPL PH S11, Bren Esports ended up exiting the playoff stages, garnering a 4th place finish.

It was a surprising outcome as Bren was expected by many to make it all the way to the finals.

But with the Beehive out of the playoffs, many questions were raised if the stacked scheduled affected them.

Given that Bren competed in the IESF qualifiers while preparing for the S11 playoffs and the Southeast Asian Games, Coach Duckeyyy realized that they have been exposed.

“The only thing that I’m really sad about is the scheduling dito, kase we could’ve like nagtago ng strats and stuff. Unfortunately we had to show it in IESF, that’s one of the sad things na nangyari sa amin this season," he revealed in the post-match press conference.

With the stacked schedule was fatigue a factor as well?

"Fatigue no, but it’s the scheduling that I’m disappointed about," revealed Duckeyyy. "Unlike the other teams na naglalaro sa MPL ngayon...I’m not making excuses by the way, I’m just saying na this could’ve been done better in terms of scheduling, but fatigue no kase gustong-gusto nilang maglaro."

The Bren Esports coach added: "Unfortunately all those team dynamics, na pinagpraktisan namin, we just basically had to show it sa IESF because we had to qualify."

As Bren Esports competed in the playoffs, the other SEA Games bound teams are preparing for a chance to win a gold medal for their country.

Indonesia ended the 11th Season earlier so that their National Team can prepare, something that Coach Duckeyyy pondered about.

“Yes if it was possible in Indonesia to have like a month of free tournament, why can’t we do it here? That’s probably one of the lingering questions in my head."

What's next for Bren Esports?

The early exit could be a blessing in disguise as Bren can just rest and focus for the next competition.

After their loss to the defending World Champions ECHO PH, Coach Duckeyyy comforted his team.

"If magmumukmok kami and titingnan namin yung mga nasa likod namin na game, I don’t think it makes sense. Ang sinasabi ko sa kanila and sinabi rin sa amin ni Boss Jab (Escutin), is focus lang sa harap, tapos na iyon e, nasa likod na siya so laban na lang yung nasa harap," revealed the M2 World Champion coach.

While this loss could be a painful one for the Beehive, Bren could capitalize on the remaining schedule of the playoffs to learn more from their rivals.

"I personally feel na ang dami naming natutunan yung matches namin dito sa MPL Season 11 playoffs at matutunan pa kase hindi pa tapos ang playoffs so we’re still waiting for them to show us some more strategies, gameplay, itong mga natitirang teams. Sana may ma-pick up kami and magagamit namin siya sa SEA Games."

And once the grand champion has been announced, Bren can compose themselves en route to the SEA Games.

"Wala kaming time for rest really because we’re flying on the 9th on this month so that’s like three days from now. Right now I’ll give them time to chill, gather themselves kase we’re still not done."