Coach Duckeyyy on ECHO's 'backdoor' play: 'This game might need some calibration'

INITIALLY, THE BATTLE between ECHO PH and Bren Esports on Week 6 was focused on the “Tzy” duel between former teammates Karl “KarlTzy Nepomuceno and David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon.

However, things started to shift as ECHO PH made one of the cheesiest plays in Season 10, bursting down the inhibitor with only three members, minus the minions.

The community was left divided. For some, it was a dirty tactic. For others, it was fair and square as it was part of the game’s mechanics.

Shaken by that loss, Coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro immediately shared his thoughts on Facebook, explaining his side of the story. He further dug deep into it during Bren's post-match press conference today, September 17, after they triumphed against Blacklist International.

The game might be in need of calibration, said Duckeyyy

“I don’t think madaya siya, it was just really unexpected,” he said. “I personally feel that the game should be calibrated properly from now on. I think in the next patch, the backdoor protection will be calibrated.”

Was he bitter about what happened yesterday? Coach Duckeyyy compared what happened against ECHO PH with what Blacklist International did in their own Game 2. Both teams ended the game without the help of minions, but the latter was more acceptable, according to the world championship coach.

“What happened yesterday (vs. ECHO) medyo bitter ako doon, pero yung nangyari kanina (against Blacklist) that was ok kase 5-man yun e, I think that’s understandable. In any MOBA game that’s quite fair, but yung nangyari kahapon that was a three-man push, I think that’s not right.”

Yet despite the bitter feelings he had in their loss against ECHO, he accepted the defeat, though he urges Moonton to make the necessary changes.

“I accept the loss yesterday like I posted on Twitter, and like what I said on my Facebook page. I accept the loss if the game allows it, then definitely we can’t question it,” said Glindro.

He added: “But I think from now on, it can be like a reference point for Moonton. I think this game might be in need of some calibration. That’s a good start for the calibration thing that needs to happen.”

Even assistant coach Paulo “Pauloxpert” Munsayac has also accepted the painful loss.

“I actually accepted the loss yesterday. Part siya ng in-game mechanics so wala kaming magagawa. Actually, we could do the same thing as well if we had their heroes so it was just that they had the knowledge that you could actually do a strategy like that. Yun yung pinagkaiba namin kahapon."

Concluded Munsayac: "They were a better team yesterday.”

