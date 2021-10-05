Coach Duckeyyy issues a warning to Bren’s haters

FRANCIS "Duckeyyy” Glindro of Bren Esports has had enough.

Seeing the harassment that the org's Mobile Legends players have received, the veteran coach published a strong message directed on his team’s haters via his personal Facebook account.

“I have been receiving tons of hate messages and some of them are threats directed to me and my players. Sure, you’re entitled to them, but when push comes to shove ill take on each one of you if you ever threaten my players again,” he wrote.

Coach Duckeyyy and Bren Esports in a desperate playoff push

Glindro’s status was posted after Bren Esports suffered a gut-wrenching 2-0 defeat from their closest ally, Omega Esports.

Their recent loss has currently placed them out of playoff contention with only 14 points, two points below sixth seed, ECHO PH. Their defeat came after a string of impressive wins over Nexplay EVOS, TNC, and the second-seeded Onic PH.

They could still push for the playoffs, however they will need to win their remaining games to secure a playoff spot. Sweeping ECHO PH in their upcoming encounter, will immediately secure Bren their playoff spot while ECHO will be eliminated.

And if they win against ECHO with a 2-1 series scoreline, Bren will be forced in a decider against the top seeded Blacklist International.

With only a few games left in the regular season, it’s up to Coach Duckeyyy if he could rally his team for a desperate playoff push.

