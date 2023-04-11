Coach Dale holds accountability for Homebois' losses

DURING THE LIVESTREAM of MPL Malaysia, it was announced that Muhammad "Sepat" Aujang and Saiful both lost their father during Homebois campaign.

Tears were seen flowing from Sepat's eyes during Homebois' match against Todak and despite their courageous efforts, The Bois suffered from a heavy defeat against the Swordfish.

Their loss against Todak was another losing effort from Homebois as they likewise suffered a defeat against the top seeded, Team SMG.

However, they managed to overcome their losing effort as they secured a 2-1 victory over Madness Esports in Week 5 and during the post-match interview, Homebois' Head Coach Steven "Dale" Vitug apologized to the fans.

Coach Dale holds accountability

"Una sa lahat, naghihingi ako ng sorry sa staff ng Homebois sa downfall namin and then nagpapasalamat ako dahil nandiyan pa rin sila and patuloy kaming sinusuportahan," said the Filipino head coach.

Then as he went on, it was revealed that Dale actually forced Sepat and Saiful to play against Todak.

"Sorry din sa family, friends, and sa mga fans ni Sepat and Saiful na pinilit ko silang paglaruin despite sa nangyari sa father nila."

He added: "As a coach, responsibility ko iyon at ite-take ko yung consequence so masasabi ko sa fans mga ng Malaysia, i-toxic nila ako, huwag lang yung player. Kung may problema sila sa player, ako harapan nila."

Currently, Homebois is ranked 3rd in the overall standings in MPL MY Season 11's regular season. With only a week left, Coach Dale and his team are hoping to maintain their Upper Bracket Quarterfinals slot.

Their final game will be against the 5th seeded RED Esports.