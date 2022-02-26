Amid losing slump, Coach BON CHAN maintains firm stance on Hadji's support role

AFTER suffering from a losing slump since the regular season kicked off, Blacklist International has been placed under heavy scrutiny.

The community has sounded off on the new-look roster. While there were those who defended rookie Kent Xavier "KEVIER" Lopez, others were more merciless, constantly pointing out his flaws and ridiculing him.

And as for Blacklist mainstay Salic "Hadji" Imam? There were those who suggested that he should revert back to the jungler role he had when he was still with Omega Esports.

But when Coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza was asked on the possibility of combining Hadji with the veteran presence of Dexter Louise "DEX STAR" Alaba and Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo, he shot down the idea as he pointed out what will happen as Blacklist dons the national team kit as Sibol MLBB.

“No, dahil mahihirapan si Hadji kapag bumalik sa jungle dahil mag-aaral siya sa Sibol as Pos 4 and Pos 5. So pagbalik niya as jungler, kailangan niyang mag-adjust para maging Pos 4 at Pos 5," reflected the World Championship Coach.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He added: "So kung maglalaro siya ng Pos 4 or Pos 5 lang, pagdating niya ng Sibol, yun na din yung lalaruin niya, hindi nila kailangang mag-adjust."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He then explained why the transition would be burdensome: Hadji would have to dig deep on the mechanics of being a jungler.

"Kung ilalagay natin siya sa jungle, unang-una kailangan magamay ulit yung rotation ng jungler and then pagdating ng Sibol babalik ulit para mag-adjust sa Pos 4/Pos 5 so hindi siya possible."

Master The Basics agrees with BON CHAN about Hadji's role

Fellow coaching staff and analyst, Aniel "Master The Basics" Jiandani simplified everything by saying: "Para siyang rookie noon, rookie jungler."

However, things could be different if Coach BON CHAN had the services of Marvel's Dr. Strange, who he referenced during the post-match press conference.

"Pero possible yan kung meron tayong Dr. Strange na kakalimutan ni Hadji yung pagiging Pos 4/Pos 5 tapos pagdating ng Sibol, kakalimutan niya yung jungler."

Continue reading below ↓

Given Blacklist's dismal efforts in recent weeks, it would be interesting to see if Coach BON CHAN would maintain his firm stance on Hadji, especially if his team would constantly suffer in the succeeding weeks.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.