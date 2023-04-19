Coach Arcadia delivers emotional farewell to RRQ

AFTER FINISHING 4th in the overall standings in MPL Indonesia Season 11, RRQ Hoshi published a video, revealing Coach Michael Angelo "Arcadia" Bocado's farewell message.

During the season, Coach Arcadia was revealed to be taking a break, only for him to eventually part ways with the team during the offseason.

In the video he acknowledged everyone who made his journey memorable.

"I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey during my time with RRQ. To my team Alberttt, VYN, Lemon, Skylar, Clayyy, RENBO, Banana, Fiel, Xoxo and Bram, I already said my messages to each of you, so never forget this," said Coach Arcadia.

He added: "And I just want to say, I'll miss our bonding moments, our movie and karaoke nights, also I will never forget the happy memories that we had on our Thailand break."

He also expressed his gratitude to the heads of RRQ who gave him the opportunity to shine. Yet inspite of their efforts, RRQ failed to garner any championship under Coach Arcadia.

With Coach Arcadia on their side, The Kingdom finished 3rd in the M4 World Championship and a runner up finish in MPL Indonesia Season 10.

"To our bosses, Sir Calvin, Pak AP, and Pak Boss (Riki), thank you for your trust in me and believing in my capabilities. I know that we could've achieved better together but sometimes life just happens, but it has been a great honor, working with you all."

PHOTO: RRQ/YouTube

A colorful journey with the Kingdom

In the end, he expressed his gratitude to the fans and the Indonesian MLBB community. During the early weeks of Season 10, fans chanted "AR-KA-DIYA!"

"To all of the MPL Indonesia staff, casters, etc., thank you for welcomg us Filipino imports, thank you for making us feel at home."

"And last but not the least, thank you to RRQ Kingdom. Thank you because all of you were always there for me during the ups and downs of my journey. You know I still get goosebumps when I remember the time you guys were chanting my name back in Season 10."

"Your support always made us more motivated to overcome any challenges that get in our way," reflected Coach Arc.

While his departure would signal the end of his journey in Indonesia, Coach Arc reminded the community that the goodbyes should be viewed optimistically.

"I love you all Kingdom. Remember guys it's never goodbye, but see you later. This is RRQ.Arcadia, signing off."

When Coach Arcadia was announced to be taking a break in the middle of the regular season, he was seen attending one of ECHO PH's MPL matches. This could be a hint that Arcadia might be setting a return to the Orcas.