After coaching the team since their Sunsparks days, Coach Arcadia departs ECHO PH

AFTER BEING a part of the team since their Sunsparks days, it was finally time for ECHO PH to let go of Coach Michael Angelo "Arcadia" Bocado.

The announcement was revealed on the team's Facebook page.

"He’s not just a coach," the team wrote in a lengthy tribute. "Coach Arcadia became what the team needed and more. He’s a coach, a father figure, a brother to some, and a really good friend.

"He was with us through ups and downs, and his dedication to his given role is definitely admirable. He was always there to guide the team in every step of the way, and to lift our spirits up."

The squad thanked him for "being one of the greatest coaches we're ever [going to] come across," and said that it will always regard him as family.

"No goodbyes, just see you around. We'll do our best to meet you again sometime in the future. We'll make it so because we promised." Coach Arcadia career retrospective Coach Arcadia started his career with a bang as he led Sunsparks to their second straight MPL trophy in Season 5. After that championship season, the team rebranded as Aura PH. In season 6, they lost to a grudge match against rival Onic Philippines at the early stages, but they managed to redeem themselves in the following season as they secured a third place finish after losing to eventual runner-ups Execration. It was also in Season 7 where the team benefitted from the brilliant minds of Arcadia and Coach Steven "Dale" Vitug. But things started to crumble in Season 8 onwards. With the loss of veterans Ashley Marco "Killuash" Cruz, Jaypee Gonzales "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, and Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy, the team's performances dipped. Eventually the Arcadia-Dale tandem dismantled as the latter decided to leave the team. This forced ECHO to form a super team in Season 9 with Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, and Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico. Coach Arcadia's team came storming at the floodgates with an impressive display at the opening half of the season, but their momentum slowed as the season progressed. Then in the playoffs, Omega Esports sent the Orcas packing.

