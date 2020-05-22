Christopher Nolan’s new 'Tenet' trailer first premieres on 'Fortnite'

EVEN if it’s an online battle royale shooter, Fortnite has grown so big that major movies are now premiering trailers inside the video game.

Just today, Fortnite got first dibs on the second trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

The trailer showed at the top of every hour from May 21 to May 22 (Eastern standard time). But it’s now made its way to YouTube.

In typical Christopher Nolan style (this is the guy who made Inception, after all), the trailer is as cryptic as ever. As far as we can tell, it’s about secret agents… stopping World War III… with time-travel powers?

Still, it looks like a fun ride.

Thanks to a global pandemic that’s been keeping millions at home, online games like Fortnite have seen a massive increase in the number of players. In April alone, claims social media research firm Synthesio, players logged in a combined 3.2 billion hours inside the popular battle royale shooter.

Mainstream pop culture has attempted to ride on the game’s popularity by doing various marketing tie-ups. Last year, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker even spoiled a major movie plot point inside the game that had so far only been teased in prior trailers. In late April, rapper Travis Scott also held an in-game concert that netted 12 million concurrent views.

But Tenet might be the first time a major trailer made its debut inside the video game, instead of the usual channels of YouTube or the Super Bowl.