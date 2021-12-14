Christine Samson, Nami Onuma out of Tier One

TWO of Tier One’s popular influencers, Christine Samson and Nami Onuma, will no longer be under contract with the gaming and esports organization.

“We would like to officially announce that Tier One Entertainment shall no longer continue the talent contracts of both Christine Samson and Nami Onuma,” said Tier One in a statement on its social media pages.

Continue reading below ↓

The organization, which also manages the esports squad Blacklist International, revealed that the decision had actually already been finalized in September, but was only publicly announced today.

“We are proud of what both of them have accomplished as part of the Tier One Fam. We are confident that after their years of growth with us, they have all the tools they need to secure bright careers ahead of them,” continued Tier One’s statement.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

About Christine Samson

According to an article by Candy’s Mylene Mendoza, Christine joined Tier One fresh out of college, and together with close friend Onuma, became one of the talent agency’s biggest influencers. Her joining Tier One turned out to be a fortuitous but wholly unplanned event; as she told Esquire's Cyrian Agujo, “I just tagged along with my best friend Nami and I wasn’t even auditioning. But then they asked me to audition and they got me after.”

She became a host of Tier One’s signature project AMPLFY back in 2019.

Samson amassed a following of 3.1 million on TikTok, over 2 million on Instagram, and more than 500,000 on Facebook. Meanwhile, Fil-Japanese Nami Onuma has more than 140,000 Facebook followers as of writing.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.