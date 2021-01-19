Cherry Mobile targets gamers with 8GB RAM phone for just P7,999

YOU KNOW a phone is being marketed towards gamers when its social card features Arena of Valor’s Pistol Assassin, Violet.

Filipino mobile phone brand Cherry Mobile has been touting its Aqua Infinity’s photography chops, courtesy of its quad rear camera module with a 12MP main shooter, a 20MP depth sensor, a 2MP mono, and a 2MP AI lens.

But in a social post, the brand shifted to another tack: emphasizing that for just P7,999, you can already get a phone that packs 8GB of RAM.

“Meron din itong Mediatek Helio P60 at 128GB ROM na pwedeng pwede din sa Mobile gaming dahil sigurado di maglalag ang laro at walang frame drops. Talagang better mobile experience ka dito!” said the brand in a Facebook post.

An unboxing video showed off the Aqua Infinity playing Wild Rift, Mobile Legends, Call of Duty: Mobile, and PUBG. Gameplay looked smooth, with no noticeable lag.

To further sweeten the deal, Cherry Mobile is throwing in a freebie for all buyers: a Helo LX fitness band worth P2,500.

In terms of price range, the Cherry Mobile Aqua Infinity is definitely king when it comes to similar competitors that also pack in 8GB of RAM.

The closest to come to the phone’s jawdropping price is most likely the Vivo S1 Pro, which, despite a price drop last November, is still P12,990. Aside from 8GB of memory and 128 GB storage, it does boast a 32MP selfie camera, a slightly better battery life at 4,500 mAh, a Snapdragon 665 chip, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

