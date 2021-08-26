Chantelle joins MPL-PH S8 caster crew as Rob Luna steps away for personal reasons

IN A sudden announcement a day before Season 8 kicks off, the MPL-PH revealed that a new face will join the league’s caster team.

Chantelle “Chantelle” Hernandez, a veteran caster in the Mobile Legends scene, will round out the crew of hosts, analysts, and commentators who will be manning the mics in the MPL-PH’s Season 8.

“Let us all welcome the newest addition of our #MPLPH Season 8 Talent Team, ate mo @casterchantelle,” said the MPL-PH in a post on social media.

Chantelle is already a familiar face to MPL-PH viewers, having casted for the league as recently as Season 5 back in mid-2020. This year, she also joined the Next Caster Search.

Meanwhile, Rob Luna, a longtime member of the panel, announced on Twitter that he will be taking time off this season to “deal with personal stuff.”

Luna also promised to make a video regarding his departure.

Season 8 begins tomorrow, August 27, with an El Clasico matchup between Echo and Onic PH, followed by a Blacklist International-TNC Pro Team faceoff.

