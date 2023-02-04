Ch4knu out! E2MAX becomes coach, as Omega Esports reveals Season 11 roster

A NEW DAWN has emerged for Omega Esports, as they have finally revealed their Season 11 roster.

One important departure happened as Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog will not be featured for the organization. Since Season 4, Ch4knu has been a mainstay in the MPL where he played for Execration before the members of the org were acquired by Omega Esports.

During MSC 2021, Ch4knu was an integral piece for the team's championship run and his services will surely be missed given the unpredictability and flawless nature of his setups.

It is still unsure if the Hall of Legends inductee is officially out of the team or if he is taking a well-deserved rest like most of the MPL players in Season 9.

New acquisitions for the Barangay

While Ch4knu's loss could be a major blow for the team, the Barangay still managed to pick up the pieces with key players in their roster.

Mico "Mikko" Tabangay had shown some glimpses of potential in Season 10 and he could finally emerge and fully showcase his talent in Season 11, however he will have big shoes to fill given that he will take over Ch4knu's spot.

And while he could be the next big thing for the club, there are new members who could potentially provide the spark at any moment.

Dale "Stowm" Vidor once played as a midlaner for Bren Esports and he could be the new explosive support partner for Mikko.

And besides him, a new face emerges as Louis is the team's up-and-coming EXP laner. His arrival could mean that Omega might further diversify their EXP lane options, especially knowing that Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua is more of a spacemaking threat.

Speaking off Renzio, he will still maintain his spot in the team, alongside other veterans like Dean Christian "Raizen" Samagui and Duane "Kelra" Pillas. Both Raizen and Kelra have been lauded for their improvements throughout the years.

E2MAX: From player to coach

But besides the main roster, the coaching staff has also undergone some interesting changes.

Anthony "Ynot" Senedrin and Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos will still lead the charge, but a sudden twist of events have led to Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic's role as the team's technical coach.

Prior to his coaching debut, he was the team's primary midlaner and the support partner of Ch4knu.

With these changes, Omega could have an interesting turn of events for Season 11.