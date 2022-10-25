Collegiate esports league CCE's second season set to kick off on November

OFF THE heels of a successful inaugural season, the Collegiate Center for Esports dives right back to action next month for Season 2 featuring an even stronger, bolder and better competition in the Land of Dawn.



With an expected even playing field on deck, 10 established schools and universities are raring to go to strut their stuff anew in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang starting on November 4 in a collective bid to strengthen the esports movement in the collegiate ranks.

Will Lyceum defend its CCE crown in new season?

Season 1 champion Lyceum of the Philippines University still looms as the tournament favorite with an intact core led by MVP Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes, a bona fide student of the country's first-ever Bachelor in Esports academic program.



Prior to the first season, the Pirates also reigned supreme in the Varsity Cup, featuring varsity basketball athletes, that served as a launching event of CCE as the newest collegiate Esports league in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

But while that should be enough indications for another Lyceum coronation, it is not expected to be a walk in the park with a hungrier opposition in the way led by runner-up (and fierce rival) San Sebastian College-Recoletos.The Golden Stags got swept, 0-2, in the Season 1 grand finals that was held before a jampacked crowd at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall, making them extra motivated to hammer out a sweet vengeance this time around.San Sebastian already displayed a glimpse of that capability after scoring a huge 2-0 sweep of the Pirates in the semifinals of the ML Pro Series (MPS) Sea Campus Invitational Summer 2022 backed by CCE last week en route to a runner-up finish.Aside from the Golden Stags, eight more squads led by Season 1 lower bracket finalists College of St. Benilde and Mapua U, are tipped to give the fancied Pirates a run of their own money.Letran, Arellano U, San Beda U, Emilio Aguinaldo College, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Jose Rizal U will be no push-overs either in a bid to make heads turn after a shaky campaign in Season 1.For CCE though, Season 2 will be more than just picking up where it left off in terms of quality esports matches as it eyes to leave no stone unturned for the overall betterment of Collegiate Esports – on and off the virtual arenas.“We’re excited for the next season and how it will play out. The first season opened the doors for the schools to see just how big esports has gone through the years and I expect the second season to build on the momentum that we built,” said CCE president Stanley Lao.Since its foundation last year, CCE (with Lao as president and Waiyip Chong as commissioner), had indeed created newer and bigger platforms for aspiring esports players after also organizing the Commission on Higher Education’s Friendship Games that featured esports for the first time ever.That’s on top of the international event MPS SEA Campus Invitational that included teams from Vietnam as CCE shoots for the sky as its only limit for the benefit of esports here and abroad.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.