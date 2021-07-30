Caster Commentary: Analyzing RSG PH, TNC Pro Team lineup for MPL-PH Season 8

WHAT'S THE outlook for the eight franchises coming into Season 8 of the Mobile Legends Professional League?

Over the past week, as the teams unveiled their rosters for the upcoming season, seasoned analyst and caster Dan “Leo” Cubangay picked apart the exciting new lineups of each team. Across two episodes of his show All Chat, broadcast on the Calamansi app (Google Play, App Store) and co-hosted by Spin.ph, he debated and discussed with rookies from MPL’s Caster Search 2021, taking stock of how they think each team will perform in the hotly awaited new season.

For those who weren’t able to catch the audio livecast, we’re presenting select commentary from the show. You can also listen to each episode on Spotify, Anchor, and wherever you get your pods.

Here are their takes on RSG PH and TNC Pro Team.

RSG PH





Lineup: EJ “Heath” Esperanza, Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, Dexter “Exort” Martinez, Arvie “Aqua” Calderon, John Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto, Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo, Eman "EMANN" Sangco, Elyson “Wrecker” Caranza

Coach: Brian “Panda” Lim

Arjay "Santie" Magcalas: Mainit-init ang RSG. Talagang makikita natin na fresh faces. Wala kang masasabi na, "Eto yung magkakasama dati, sila yung meron nang chemistry." Talagang bagong-bago ang team dito sa MPL Season 8.

Leo: Eto, legit, si Coach Panda, meron syang 9x9 na Rubik's cube na puzzle para sa bagong team niya na RSG Philippines. Respect all, fear none.

Let’s talk first about Demonkite, na galing sa amateur.

Santie: Demonkite is actually from JNA Esports. Siya talaga yung hyper carry doon. I’ve casted a couple of games dito kay Demonkite, at talagang malakas mag-core ‘to, coach.

Leo: Saan naman galing si EMANN?

Santie: Amihan Esports. He is also a hyper carry. Core din siya actually. Parang nag-switch siya to Cerebrum Esports bago ata sya mapunta sa mismong RSG. Surprised din ako na kumuha sila ng dalawang fresh players na rookies dito sa MPL, dalawa na same din yung role.

Leo: And then there’s one more name here from the amateur scene,Nathzz. Napakalupit nito sa sidelines. Malupit mag-Benedetta, malupit mag-Choui, kahit anong sideline, this young man — I believe he is 15 — medyo exciting ang kanyang future sa RSG PH under the guidance once more of Coach Panda.

Iba pala yung nakasama dito kasi bigatin din ‘to. Bigatin yung mga pangalan: Exort, previously of Nexplay; Kenji of Omega; Heath, galing din Omega; Aqua, galing Cignal Ultra; Iy4knu from Onic... and last, but not the least, syempre si wrecker.

Santie: Eto talagang si Wrecker, parang siya yung icing doon sa top nung RSG, kasi kung iisipin mo, pinagsama-sama mo yung talent from yung buong MPL in the past seasons, tapos nagdagdag ka ng tatlo from the amateur scene. Definitely ito nga yung puzzle na 9x9 Rubik's cube ni Coach Panda.

And ang laking tulong dito ni Wrecker for me, ah. Kasi nakikita ko nung nag-handle siya nung team before, yung Fantasma, nakikita ko naman yung effort niya for the team and definitely yung skills nya sa MLBB. With the help of Coach Panda definitely malaki ang tsansa na maglaro si Wrecker dito, coach.

Leo: Nakita ko na parang si Wrecker is gonna act more like a kuya. Medyo matagal na rin sa eksena itong si Wrecker. It would be nice kung may katulong si Coach Panda to round up these young gentlemen.

I think meron pang bata tulad ni Nathzz na napakalakas pero kailangan lang ng gabay. Andyan naman si Coach Panda tsaka si Wrecker. Of course, meron naman ditong Mr. Fundamental na si Heith, si Kenjie tsaka si Exort na matagal na rin sa scene. Pero maganda pa rin na may pupuntahan tayo, meron pa ring pinapakinggan pag sila na nagsalita.

This looks like Brian Lim’s wet dream. Eto yung pinakagusto ni Panda eh, yung squad niya ngayon, from the ground up. Gusto niya na siya yung bumubuo ng team, hindi yung parang “yan na yung team… yan na yun gamitin mo.” Ayaw niya yung parang template. Gusto niyang aayusin nya, gusto niya na siya yung parang magmamando.

He wants to be a maestro and he’s an artist. I love Brian for that, so feeling ko talaga, ang dami pa niyang piyesa.

Hans "Sonah" Galeria: Parang sila yung composition na parang Avengers. Nagsama-sama, imagine how significant they are. Exort, Demonkite,Emman, Heath and Kenji... ngayon nagsama-sama sila so I’m really excited on what they can contribute sa team this season.

TNC Pro Team





Lineup: Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico, Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, Patrick “P-God” Ibarra, Dylan “Light” Catipon, Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo (new), Douglas “ImbaDeejay” Astibe (new), Ben “Benthings” Maglaque (new), Lander “Der” San Gabriel (new)

Coach: Laurence “Lift” Ruiz

Sonah: I’m a huge fan of ImbaDeejay. Wala eh, mula nung Cignal Ultra siya, I feel like this is really the team for him: TNC, formerly Work Auster Force.

Yung talagang nakikita natin dito, sila Toshi and also yung good additions nila, they are already good as a team, considering na they were already doing pretty good as they entered the past season. At the same time, they kind of needed that little push, and Toshi and ImbaDeejay are like some of the best people that you can put into the roster to make their team a little bit... or more like way better than what they are supposed to be in the first place.

Leo: TNC Pro team is different. They were my first pro team to be a part of. Analyst ako nung season 7, technical coach, and napamahal talaga ako sa pamilyang ito. Kami ni Lift responsable sa paggabay sa kanilang 5th-6th finish sa playoffs ng MPL Season 7.

You’re right, Sonah. There was very little to change, there was very little to adjust when it came to the next season. Ang feeling ko talaga, may something ‘to eh. Kasi hindi naman kukuha si TNC — na napakalaking pangalan sa larangan ng esports sa Pilipinas — ng team na ganyan-ganyan lang. There’s a reason why the TNC chose this squad.

It was a solid squad already: Unravel, now Light; P-God, previously Rtzy; Chuu and 3MarTzy. Ang mga in-add nila dito, syempre si Benthings na dating Work Aerial, malupit na Pos 5; si Der na offlaner dati, nag-Cignal Ultra, another time in The Nationals; and of course nabanggit natin kanina si ImbaDeejay. My man Douglas! Pangarap kong makatrabaho ‘to. Toshi, previously of Omega — I was with him in Singapore when we went to M2. An amazing gold laner. He’s had his time in the jungle as well, pero gold lane ang kanyang specialty ngayon.

Super, super exciting.

Santie: Talagang pinalakas niyo lang ang Work Auster Force. Ito yung team na masasabi natin na maganda yung laban from MPL Season 7. They were the new boys in town, pero sila pa rin talaga yung umabot dun sa level na tinatalo nila yung top caliber teams during regular season pa lang. If I’m not mistaken, sila yung kauna-unahang team na muntik na sana ma-decode yung Blacklist International.

Dun pa lang, makikita mo na bago pa lang sila sa eksena, pero grabe na yung dala-dala nilang baon dito so definitely, itong mga players from TNC Pro Team, konting team plan nalang ng lineup from Coach Lift. But definitely they will be a strong team for TNC.

