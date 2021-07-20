Caster Commentary: Analyzing Bren, Blacklist lineup for MPL-PH Season 8

WHAT'S THE outlook for the eight franchises coming into Season 8 of the Mobile Legends Professional League?

Over the past week, as the teams unveiled their rosters for the upcoming season, seasoned analyst and caster Dan “Leo” Cubangay picked apart the exciting new lineups of each team. Across two episodes of his show All Chat, broadcast on the Calamansi app (Google Play, App Store) and co-hosted by Spin.ph, he debated and discussed with rookies from MPL’s Caster Search 2021, taking stock of how they think each team will perform in the hotly awaited new season.

For those who weren’t able to catch the audio livecast, we’re presenting select commentary from the show. You can also listen to each episode on Spotify, Anchor, and wherever you get your pods.

For this article, let’s start with Blacklist International and Bren Esports.

Blacklist International

Lineup: Mark "Eson" Gerardo, Edward "EDWARD" Dapadap, Jhonmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie "Wise" Rosario, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam (new)

Coach: Dexter "DEX STAR" Alaba

Leo: Isa lang ang dinagdag nila. Hadjizy, na dating galing sa Omega. And the rumors are true, ladies and gentleman, ang buong Omega, as we know them from Season 7, na magkakasama na for, what? Two and a half years? Nabuwag na. For Blacklist here, interesting choice na isa lang ang idadagdag.

Bridgitte "Brigida" Ramos: Parang masasabi natin na medyo similar or constant po yung lineup ng Blacklist. Somehow yung core na nagagamit ni Wise, hindi kasing dami ng ibang core users ng MPL. Yung pagpasok po ni Hadji for me talaga parang ibang klaseng flexibility yung mabibigay niya.

Maraming unpredictability madadala yung Blacklist considering na makukuha po nila si Hadji.

Arjay "Santie" Magcalas: I think this is really interesting kasi nga, from EVOS PH siya.

So Bon Chan had a relationship with Hadji way back pa, actually starting from SxC Imbalance pa e, with Honda Beast? Remember yung lineup nila before nag-switch sila to EVOS? Ang laking tulong non para sa relationship nila. Mas madaling siyang mako-coach ni Coach Bon Chan, and of course andyan din si kuya DEX STAR, na talagang maga-guide sa kanya.

With this addition, tama si Brigida kanina na magandang pwede silang mag-experiment with their new lineup dahil yun pwede nilang gamitin. Actually we can remember na si Wise is a mage user before. Actually sya yung nag mage sa ONIC and he can actually transition for the roaming role. They can switch out with Eson kung saan po nila makuha yung team plan.

Brigida: Siguro dyan din magkakatalo. If may mangyaring ganun na may mapilay, the fact na isa din po yung dinagdag nila, ibig sabihin nun medyo kahit papaano in-eexpect na rin yung kung ano yung ilalabas nila kasi kilala na po sila alam na rin kung papaano sila nagwo-work as a team.

Kapag dinala si Hadji, may predictability in a sense. Kailangan talagang gulatin yung Blacklist sa Season 8, especially yung ibang teams talaga dito na sobrang bagong-bago.

Santie: I think mahihirapan si Oheb mag-transition dahil iba talaga yung gold lane. Iba yung set of heroes e, yung mastery na na-build up mo just like Oheb, sa signature Harith nya.

As for the coach, si DEX STAR kasi, parang kita ko sya as a statistician, parang mas nag-a-analyst sya compared kay Bon Chan.

Bren Esports

Lineup: Cartilo "Ribo" Jagdon, Allan "Lusty" Castromayor, Ejhay "Ejhay" Sambrano, David "Flaptzy" Canon, Karl "Karltzy" Nepomuceno, Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel, Raven “L3bron” Alonzo (new), Ralph "Coco" Mico Sampang (new), Dwine "Rimuru" Enriquez (new), Muj “Malik” Malik (new)

Coach: Francis “Ducky” Glindro

Leo: Mukhang nag-stick yung main five nila. In addition to that, binalik nila si Coco. Never naman talaga nawala si Coco. Coco has always been around. He was with them in M2, Coco was in The Nationals lineup, wala lang siya sa Season 7.

Dinagdag rin dito si L3bron, na kilala natin from older seasons of the MPL, who's more now of an influencer and an esports personality, now back, wearing the black and yellow.

Tapos may dalawang rookie na bago, si Malik, tsaka si Rimuru.

Brigida: For me, I just wanna see what the rookies can bring to the table. Malik and Rimuru, hindi ko pa kilala honestly. Si Coco and L3bron, na nakapag-MPL na pareho, if they still have what it takes, or like how they will perform ever in their upcoming season din.

Santie: I think the main five will stay for the meantime. Pwede nilang gamitin itong new player for their experiments during practices. If mapagana nila during scrimmages, I think ita-try din nila mismo pero for the main five.

I think Ribo here wants this championship really bad, dahil gusto na nya maging most decorated na player in MBDB. Possible na itong mga players na mga bago, parang niluluto na rin. If ever, itong mga veterans natin mag-decide na mag-retire. Hindi malabo. Yung medyo matagal tagal na rin silang naka stage and etong new breed naman na mga players ang possible na pumalit sa kanila and this is their chance or training na rin for experience para mawala yung kaba dibdib.

Brigida: Kasi po parang sinabi ni Lusty na parang ayaw nilang may palitan unless may mahanap po talaga. Yung main five, medyo expected, although coming from M2… Pumasok po sa season 7 marami rin pong nagulat kasi hindi naman po sa hindi nakasabay, pero parang hindi po nila nadala yung dominance they had sa M2.

Siguro for me, maganda po makita kung may ipapasok sila kapag throughout yung time na nagpe-prepare sila for Season 8, may makita silang lineup na babagay talaga. Pero siguro nga before me feeling ko rin makikita po natin ulit is yung five po muna.

Bren has a certain tempo, and if you catch them off-guard talagang ramdam mo e. Pag iniba nila masyado yung formula, they’re not comfortable, they don’t perform. That’s just how it is, it’s just what we saw in at the start of Season 7. And if they do force a change in that main five, baka ganun ulit and it’s difficult to go for a championship like that.

