Cambodia will host MSC 2023, featuring teams from SEA, NA, MENA, and Turkey

IT'S TIME FOR THE Mobile Legends: Bang Bang esports scene to further witness the beauty of Southeast Asia as MOONTON officially announced the scheduled dates and host country for the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup 2023.

From June 10 until June 18, 2023, the MSC will happen in Cambodia, a country that's slowly gaining steam in MLBB esports.

"The success of MPL Cambodia has helped to strengthen the development of the esports ecosystem in Cambodia, and we are looking to take it one step further by bringing MSC 2023 to create more opportunities for local talents here," stated Ray Ng, MOONTON's head of Esports Ecosystem.

He added: "We are excited to showcase the potential of Cambodian players to a global arena and to bring in global players to #SEATheWorld."

But besides announcing the host country, MOONTON did confirm that other regions outside of Southeast Asia will be included as MENA, North America, and Turkey will also be headlining the festivities. This will be the first time that regions outside of Southeast Asia will compete in the MSC.

Their inclusion would signal that MOONTON is setting their sights to further globalize the scene, beyond Southeast Asia.

While the month of June will see Cambodia host a major esports spectacle, they'll also do the same on May as the 2023 Southeast Asian Games will occur, where Mobile Legends is included in the list of events.

Will the Philippines continue their dominance?

Since its introduction in 2017, the Philippines dominated the tournament as 3 out of the 5 championships came from the Pearl of the Orient.

Back in 2018, it was Aether Main led by Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr. and Renz "Pein" Reyes who gave the Philippines its first ever championship.

Then in 2021, Execration led the charge as the duoble K connection of Duane "Kelra" Pillas and Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Hernandez headlined the spectacle.

The following year, it was Coach Brian "Panda" Lim and the up-and-coming RSG Philippines who proved their prowess. Currently, they're the defending champions and they could be the first to go back-to-back...if they can qualify.

Other champions were Thailands's IDONOTSLEEP (IDNS), back in 2017, and Indonesia's Onic Esports in 2019, with the latter garnering the championship in Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines.