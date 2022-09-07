MLBB and Wild Rift headline esports events for SEA Games Cambodia

THE LIST of esports titles for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games which will be held in Cambodia have officially been revealed.

According to the E-Sports Federation Cambodia Facebook page, five games will be featured: AK2, PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and CrossFire.

The likes of PUBGM, MLBB, LoL: WR, and CrossFire have been featured in the previous Southeast Asian games in Hanoi, while the first person shooter PC game AK2 will be making its debut.

Besides the list of gaming titles, the list also featured the events that will happen in the upcoming SEA Games.

Both AK2 and PUBGM will both have an individual and team event while MLBB will follow Wild Rift's example from the last SEA Games: two separate events, one for males, the other for females.

Among all the titles featured, the Philippines was able to bag medals in Mobile Legends, Wild Rift, and CrossFire. The country bagged a gold medal finish in both MOBA titles, as both Blacklist International and the all-women's squad of GrindSky Eris made headlines.

Meanwhile, Pacific Macta only ended up with a Silver medal finish in CrossFire, as the team was overwhelmed by Vietnam.

