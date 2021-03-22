‘Di kami nagtho-throw!’ Bren’s Ribo slams match-fixing accusations

AFTER Bren Esports lost their first two games in MPL-PH’s Season 7, accusations of match-fixing reared their ugly head.

It didn't help matters that Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, the team’s support, posted a picture of a sizable wad of thousand peso bills right after the team's match against Nexplay.

“Ez money,” he wrote as a caption in the now-deleted post. “Bakasyon uli HAHAHAHA masyado pa namang maaga.”





Today, March 22, he posted a clarification on Facebook regarding the picture, and also addressed the accusations of match fixing being thrown Bren’s way.

“[S]a pinost kong pera pera ko talaga yun pinambili ng bagong bahay galing sa business namen ng gf ko un,” the 23-year-old said.

He also said, “Sa mga nagsasabing nag throw kami ng game para sa pera tanga di kami nag tho-throw[,] sadyang kulang lang kami sa practice.”

Ribo also added in all caps at the end, “SOBRANG TATANGA NIO MAG ISIP SA NAGSASABING NAG-THROW KAMI. Hindi ba kami pwede matalo? Hahahahahaha”

Caster and analyst Manjean Faldas told SPIN.ph that Bren Esports took a break after winning the M2 World Championship and has only started practicing two weeks prior to the MPL-PH Season 7.

"Masyadong naka-championship mode siguro ang Bren Esports," he said.

Bren folded to Onic, 2-1, on Saturday, and NXP, 2-0, on Sunday in their first two games for the season.