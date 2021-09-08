In shock announcement, Bren parts ways with Valorant team

JUST A week after failing to get their visas for the Valorant Champions Tour: Berlin Master, Bren Esports has announced that they are parting ways with their squad.

In a facebook post, the VCT SEA Challenger 3 winning squad announced that the team has decided to explore other possible opportunities.

Continue reading below ↓

“As of the moment, the team has decided to explore and review other possible opportunities, a decision that we respect and wish them all the best in their competitive careers. Thank you for representing Bren Esports and more importantly, the Philippines,” the post said.

Bren Esports Valorant was country's top-rated team in the FPS title

The squad, composed of “ Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan, Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza, Kevin “Dispenser” Te, and Riley “witz” Go” stood atop of the country’s Competitive Scene VCT, and repped the country in two regional Challenger Playoffs.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In their recent championship run in SEA Challenger 3, they qualified for the Berlin Master set to begin on Friday, September 10.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

However, the squad were denied visas for the master due to the ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions in Europe.

“It has truly been a rollercoaster ride for the Bren Esports Valorant Team. From slowly dominating the local competitive scene to breaking barriers as the first PH Branded Esports Team to win a SEA Championship, the Bren Esports Valorant team will always have a place in the history books," the post added.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.