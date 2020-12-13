PH’s best bets to rep the country in world Mobile Legends championship

THE groups for the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M2 World Championships have been drawn, and it looks like the two teams representing the Philippines are in for a tough fight.

Bren Esports, the current MPL-PH champion, and MPL-PH runner-up Smart Omega are two of the twelve professional teams who will battle it out in the biggest ML competition in the world. Joining them are squads from Japan, Brazil, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, and Russia.

Aside from their recent showdown at the MPL-PH Finals, the two teams tussled in the recent The Nationals Season 2, with Bren Esports breaking Omega’s 4-series winstreak with a 2-0 victory last December 9. The two currently occupy the top two spots in the ranking of The Nationals.

In the Live Group Draw Show for M2 conducted this weekend, Smart Omega is slotted in Group B with MPL Malaysia/Singapore winner Todak and Cambodia’s Impunity KH.

Meanwhile, Bren Esports drew a slot in Group C along with Indonesia’s Alter Ego Esports, who recently bested them to win gold in this month's One Esports MPL Invitational. Joining them is Japan’s 10S Gaming Frost.

Speaking in support of Omega, Alfredo S. Panlilio, president and chief executive officer at Smart (which sponsors the team) said: “There are over 43 million gamers in the Philippines’ growing esports industry. This global competition would mean a lot to our mobile esports community and we could not be prouder to support our very own Smart Omega team as they represent our flag in the world stage.”

Added Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart: “Our support for Filipino esports athletes through the years is rooted in our firm belief that our players have the skills, talent, and dedication to be at par with the world’s best players.”

Happening on January 18 to 24, 2021, the M2 World Championships will be the first in-person competition for Mobile Legends since the pandemic began.

