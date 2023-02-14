Bren Esports, Smart Omega Empress, and Oasis Gaming headline SEA Games rosters

WEEKS AFTER the grueling Sibol combine, where coaches spent days analyzing the player pool for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, the results were officially revealed.

The final rosters for the Philippines' esports bid in the upcoming Southeast Asian games have finally been complete, specifically on the Mobile Legends men's and women's division, as well as VALORANT.

PHOTO: Sibol

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Bren and Smart Omega Empress headline MLBB squads

For the men's division of MLBB, Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro, didn't hesitate to select his players from Bren Esports.

The likes of Marco Stephen "SUPER MARCO" Requitano, Angelo Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel, Michael Angelo "KyleTzy" Sayson, David Charles "Flap" Canon, and Rowgien Stimpson "Owgwen" Unigo will headline the roster.

Then to compliment his lineup, Onic PH's Nowee "Ryota" Macasa will serve as a potential 6th man.

While Bren has proven to be a forced to be reckoned with as seen with how they performed during the SEA Games qualifiers and Season 10 of the MPL playoffs, the final roster for SEA Games could raise question marks, given the absence of ECHO PH members in the squad.

The Orcas recently ended up as champions in the M4 World Championship.

PHOTO: Sibol

Watch Now

Meanwhile for the women's division, it was Smart Omega Empress who took the centerstage as Mery Christine "MERAAAY" Vivero, Gwyneth "Ayanami" Diagon, Kaye Maerylle "Keishi" Alpuerto, Rica Fatima "Amore" Amores, and Sheen "SHINOA" Perez will carry the banner, alongside Coach Abraham Unida.

The Empress garnered a 3rd place finish in the recently concluded Mobile Legends Women's Invitational and they're hoping to avenge their loss against Indonesia in the SEA Games.

Joining them will be former Bren Victress Alexandria "Lexaa" Dhzoie Dardo.

PHOTO: Sibol

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Oasis Gaming spearheads VALORANT squad

Shifting the sights to Sibol's VALORANT roster, it was Oasis Gaming who will represent the country for the SEA Games.

With Nathaniel "Nexi" Cabero, Bjreyanne "Wild0reoo" Reyes, Jose Eduardo "Draxiimov" Jamir, Mark Anthony "Markyyy" Tuling, Xavier "xavi8k" Juan, George Anthony "Georggyyy" Lachica, and Coach Jose Carlo Jamir, the Filipino squad is hoping to finally reach the oasis of dreams.

The team is hoping to make a breakthrough in the VALORANT scene in 2023, and with the addition of star players from RRQ PH (Draxiimov and Nexi) and Bren Esports (xavi8k), perhaps Oasis can make a strong statement.

Meanwhile the other teams for the SEA Games have yet to be announced. For Crossfire, the players will be chosen from Pacific Macta Infirma and SGJ Gaming.

As for PUBGM, the pool will come from PlayBook Esports, Team Power PH, KHI Esports, and GameLab Alpha.

The upcoming SEA Games will happen in Cambodia, possibly on May 2023.