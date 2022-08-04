Bren Esports on founder manhunt: 'We believe that the truth will always prevail'

IN LIGHT of the recent NBI-ordered manhunt on Bren Esports’ founder, Bernard Chong, the organization officially released their statement on the incident.

In their social media pages, Bren emphasized that they continue to uphold their values to uplift their esports athletes.

“We have recently been made aware of the alleged issues regarding our CEO, Bernard Chong. As we gather more information about the situation, we wanted to assure our community and industry partners that Bren Esports continues to uphold our core values and provide the best working environment to develop our athletes and employees. We believe that the truth will always prevail.”

Bren also highlighted their role in the Philippine esports scene, and as important industry partners.

“We stay committed to our vision and goals to provide the best support and structure our esports athletes deserve. We, along with our industry partners, have contributed in turning the Philippines into an esports hotspot that remains to be a beacon for global brands and organizations to invest and grow with the Filipino esports industry.”

They added: “We are grateful to our community and industry partners for showing their support as we continue to elevate the esports industry of the Philippines.”

How the manhunt is affecting Bren Esports?

Due to the alleged accusations on the organization’s founder, co-founder and chief operating Officer of Aftershock Media Group and renowned Clash of Clans and Clash Royale content creator, Tim “Clash With Ash” Evans, released his thoughts on the situation.

Given his ties with Bren, Evans mentioned that he will temporarily pause his partnership with Bren.

“I also believe people are innocent until proven guilty and detest cancel culture. That said, given the gravity of the alleged crime, I have decided to pause my partnership w Bren until he’s able to clear his good name & restore the reputation he’s worked so tirelessly to build.”

Then he revealed that he no longer accepts any money from his sponsorhips until he is cleared.

He added: “Have known Bren for years. He's been nothing but generous, kind and ethical. These serious allegations come as a massive shock. Hoping he can fight to clear his name and restore his reputation.”

In response, Chong admitted that he understood Ash’s decision.

“I’d like to add everything is ok between Ash and I. His decision is more than understandable, we don’t want what’s currently happening around me to somehow affect him as I know too well how it feels to be affected by other people’s actions when one had nothing to do with it,” said the Bren founder.

