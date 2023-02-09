Bren Esports maintains their talented core, hoping to make a surge in Season 11

AFTER RATTLING the scene with their young, up-and-coming talent back in Season 10, it was no surprise that the Bren Esports maintained their core players in Season 11.

The Sibol qualifiers were signs that Bren is aiming for a championship run in S11 and with the improvements displayed by their players, the Beehive might be on the verge of creating more buzz!

The main players consisting of Kyle Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel, Marco "SUPER MARCO" Requitano, David Charles "Flap" Canon, Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo, Vincent "Pandora" Unigo, and Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson will headline Season 11.

Though this roster is filled with strong contenders, the lack of depth is a cause for concern. If Season 10 saw Bren with potential sparkplugs in Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin, Dale "Stowm" Vidor, Jomari "Jowm" Pingol, and Vincent "JOY BOY" Guzman, Bren will be missing their services in Season 11.

However, it's possible that Bren might be utilizing the services of their MDL roster, featuring members from Euphoria Esports.

Coach Vren officially returns to the Philippines

With only six players in his hand, Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro seems confident that he has already found the formula for success. He'll be paired with a new assistant coach in Vrendon "Vren" Lin, who was formerly the head coach of TNC back in Season 9 and part of BTR's coaching staff in MPL Indonesia Season 10.

However, given the contributions of former assistant coach, Paulo "Pauloxpert" Munsayac, who has been renowned for his drafting prowess, Coach Vren will have huge shoes to fill in S11.

With the Beehive being one of the most exciting teams to watch for Season 11, it would be interesting to see how they'll fare.

Will Bren be like RSG PH who made leaps and bounds from Season 8 to 9 or will they end up like Work Auster Force turned TNC or Nexplay EVOS with AP Esports prospects, where the signs initially looked promising, only to fizzle out.