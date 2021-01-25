Bren Esports emerges as 'Mobile Legends' world champion, KarlTzy awarded series MVP

Bren Esports is capping their competitive year with their biggest prize yet, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship, after beating a tough Myanmar team Burmese Ghouls 4-3 in the grand finals.

With the win, Bren Esports composed of Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel, Karl Gabriel “Karltzy” Nepomuceno, David Charles “Flaptzy” Canon, Allan Sancio “Lusty” Castromayor, and Carlito “Ribo” Jr. will take home USD 140,000 or more than PHP 6 million.

“Yung ibig sabihin sa akin ng pagkanalo ng M2 is sobrang laki kasi simula ng pagpasok ko ng pro scene gusto ko na maging pinakagaling sa buong mundo.” Nepomuceno told media after their win.

Bren looked comfortable in the grand finals taking a quick 2-0 against their Burmese opponents including a quick 13-minute game two where they were in control the whole game.

Burmese Ghouls would show why they were the upper bracket champions taking three straight games forcing the Pinoys’ back against the wall.

“Yung pinakamahirap na (game sa) series namin is game 3 kasi trinay namin na magbigay ng heroes tapos ayun na luge kami,” Castromayor said during the post match interview.

The Burmese squad looked poised in game 7, taking an early lead against Bren. A 12-minute team fight on the bottom Lord Pit saw Bren Esports wipe the Burmese Ghouls’ backline leading to a free Lord. Sealing the deal was a fed Karltzy Claude cleaning up the Burmese high ground defense. He would end the game with a 10/1/6 K/DA.

He was later crowned as Series MVP.

The Pinoys took the long road to championships after falling to the lower bracket against the Burmese Ghouls. The group then needed to go through Indonesian Squads Alter Ego Esports and tournament favorites MPL-Indonesia champions RRQ.Hoshi in the lower bracket finals.

“Yung unang talo namin sa Burmese Ghouls tangap na naming lahat na naging kampante kami doon kaya napunish kami doon. Tapos nung natalo nila yung RRQ, nirespeto na namin sila na sobrang lakas nila, kaya pinaghandaan na namin nung grand finals,” said Arcangel.