Bren Esports' Coach Duckeyyy rants about WCG Open Qualifier rules

BREN ESPORTS has once again competed in another tournament in 2023 as they joined the World Cyber Games 2023.

In the Open Qualifiers, they matched up against Dewa United FC and while they managed to secure a victory over their rivals, things started to get complicated.

Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro didn't mince his words regarding an unfortunate incident that saw his team disqualified and he expressed his frustrations on his official Facebook page. He didn't hesitate to tag the involved parties.

"During our match vs Dewa United FC, particularly after game 1 (1-0 in favor of my team), Dewa United FC complained that one my players (Pheww) has an incorrect registered ID in the WCG - World Cyber Games database. It was missing 1 digit. A completely unintentional clerical mistake," he said in the post.

Due to this mistake, Bren was disqualified and Duckeyyy kept on rambling about the situation.

"Yeah, I know, rules are rules, but really? Over 1 digit? A disqualification? Must be a lottery winning digit," said the Bren Esports coach.

And it didn't just end there as Duckeyyy posted an Instagram story, where it seemed he was throwing shots at Dewa United.

PHOTO: Coach Duckeyyy

Yet despite his protests and the results, Duckeyyy wished the rest of the contenders all the best.

"Anyways GG. Continue supporting all the teams remaining in the WCG Open Qualifiers."