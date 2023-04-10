Was Kairi robbed of the Finals MVP award? Here's what Coach Duckeyyy thinks

AS ONIC ESPORTS secured the championship in Season 11, the MPL PH casters had a discussion on their watch parties, regarding who they believe deserves the Finals MVP award.

Given the numerous game MVP awards and a dominant outing from Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, some of the casters pointed out that the Filipino jungler would be their bet for the Finals MVP.

Some even considered Calvin "CW" Winata as their choice.

So far these two players have been the talk of the town on social media as fans echoed that they should've won the award.

However, Bren Esports Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro was also present in those watch parties and he mentioned Gilang "SANZ" as a strong candidate.

It turned out the Sibol head coach was correct as SANZ did garner the Finals MVP award, much to the disdain of fans.

So why did Duckeyyy choose SANZ as his Finals MVP? Here's what he told Spin.ph.

More than just the recalls

"He was obviously overlooked by majority of the fans since all eyes were on Kairi. But I felt that he enabled (alongside Kiboy) the majority of the lane advantages that CW and Kairi enjoyed all throughout the series," he said.

Throughout the series both CW and Kairi had all the room to operate, all thanks to the roaming prowess of both Kiboy and SANZ. While they had a huge role in helping Onic sweep EVOS Legends, the latter was criticized for his constanty TP-ing.

But for Duckeyyy, his nonstop recalling is a sign of his in-game intellectual prowess.

"He even understood the limits of every hero he played to the point that he will just stand taunting enemy players with recalls right in front of them and still escape."

And going back to the sentiments of fans believing that Kairi was robbed, here's what he has to say.

"Do I feel Kai[ri] was robbed of the MVP award? No. Do I think SANZ played better than Kai? No, Kairi was a beast in that series."

Onic managed to make headline for securing back-to-back championships, a feat that Coach Duckeyyy is hoping to emulate with the current Bren Esports squad.