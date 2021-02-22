Bren Esports books first PH ticket to Valorant Masters

IT’S ALL Bren again in the Valorant Challengers series, as they made quick work of ArkAngel, 3-1, in Sunday’s Week 2 grand finals.

With their big win over the weekend, they’ve become the first Philippine reps to the Southeast Asia Valorant Masters, the second stage on a road that goes all the way to the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour.

The team has been dominant all throughout the Challengers, hosted by the Philippine Pro Gaming League, having also conquered Week 1 two weeks ago.

The grand finals was ArkAngel’s shot at Challengers redemption, having been eliminated in the quarterfinals stage in Week 1. They eliminated Dream Fyre and Hashira to secure the finals spot.

Bren, meanwhile, moved to the Grand Finals after taking out Org Not Found and Oasis Gaming.

In the best-of-five series, ArkAngel took the first win on the Ascent map, but the heavily-favored Bren easily took the next two maps (Ascent, Icebox) in quick succession.

The fourth game was hard fought up to the half, after which Bren cruised to a 5-point lead to emerge as champions.

Aside from advancing to the Masters, the Bren team, composed of birthday boy JessieVash, whoME, DubsteP, BORKUM, and dispenser, walked away with a P120,000 prize. The Valorant SEA Masters will take place in March and April.

Meanwhile, ArkAngel will have yet another chance to get into the Masters as they are still qualified for the Week 3 event, to take place at the end of the month.