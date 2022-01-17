Bren Esports, Omega Esports hoping to win MLBB Women's Invitational

THE MOBILE Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational (MWI) is coming soon! Raise your queens and support them from January 27 to 30. The best Southeast Asian MLBB women's team will walk away with the lion's share of $15,000 (around P769,000).

MWI teams: Bren Esports and Smart Omega (Philippines)

​Bren Esports are all powered up with Ashqt, Defrost, Lexaaa, Krish, BREN Taro, and Ashee looking to take the championship! The team has also been participating in Squad Up! Athena series and performing well. Some of the team members are from Bren Victress, that have been kicking up a storm in community tournaments.

​This is the first all-female team for Smart Omega . Will they be able to live up to the glory of their MPL-PH counterparts?

MWI team: IDNS Princess (Thailand + Laos) ​Both teams have joined hands to form a stronger IDNS! There will be three players from Laos and two from IDNS Elsa who are brimming with confidence and determination to win MWI.

​Formed in 2018, the IDNS ladies are no strangers to the MLBB scene. With Ramella and Silver from Thailand joining the ranks, can their team chemistry make the mark for gold? MWI teams: Team OnAirPipol and Team Karra (Malaysia) ​Formed last September (2021), OnAirPipol, or more commonly known as On Air Esports, have made names for themselves in Malaysia's community events. Will their female roster be able to do the same in MWI?

​Team Karra has joined forces with Suhaz Esports and are looking to score themselves to the top! MWI team: Impunity Scarlet (Cambodia) ​The team got together very recently in December 2021, and are huge fans of Blacklist International.

​Team synergy may be one of their biggest challenges; considering that they've just gotten together. Will they pull through? MWI team: Lugiámi (Singapore) ​Lugiámi was founded with the aim to allow women gamers to engage in online games within a safe space, free from gender inequality, increasing women's representation in international tournaments.

​The female participants are known to be extremely heavy gamers, and are going with an all-in attitude for MWI! The two teams from Indonesia will be made known on January 23rd, and will qualify through the Women Star League Season 4 (finalist and runner-up from the tournament).

