Bren Esports boss responds to accusations of drug smuggling

AFTER NEWS broke yesterday of an NBI-ordered manhunt on charges of drug smuggling, entrepreneur Bren Chong has spoken up on Twitter to address the reports.

“[T]hroughout the last few hours there have been several news articles written about my alleged involvement in a case in my home country, the Philippines,” said the founder of Bren Esports.

“I’m writing this [T]witter thread to categorically deny these claims that may destroy the good name I have taken care of for many years.”

Speaking of his multiple hats as a businessman, Chong went on to say that he “believes in the justice system that protects the innocent, and that the truth will always prevail.”

Report surfaced yesterday on NBI manhunt for Bren Chong

Yesterday, Bilyonaryo reported that Chong is now the target for a “manhunt operation” by the National Bureau of Investigation, according to the agency’s International Operations Division chief Joey Moran.

“Drug smuggling is a very serious case and is an unbailable offense. The NBI is mandated to track down and arrest fugitives regardless of their status. As long as you have a warrant of arrest, you become a subject of a manhunt,” said Moran, as quoted by the publication.

“However, Mr. Lu Chong can spare everyone the trouble if he surrenders and face the charges against him.”

According to the report, a warrant of arrest had already been issued for Chong on June 2, 2021, after a thwarted attempt to smuggle 276.3 kilos of shabu in the Manila International Container Port in 2019. The shipment is allegedly worth P1.87 billion.

“Lu Chong was tagged in the smuggling attempt for his alleged ties to Fortuneyield Cargo Services Corporation, the assigned consignee of the illegal drug shipment,” wrote Bilyonaryo.

Earlier today, esports content creator Jake Lucky uploaded a video of Chong addressing the allegations.

“All these are false. I never do any illegal stuff, and I hope the people who really spend time with me, who really knows me, they can be [a] character witness, or be the one to tell the world outside what kind of person I am,” the businessman in the video.

Chong would later repost Jake Lucky’s tweet.

