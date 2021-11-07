BreakTheCode, OHEB, Edward trend as Blacklist Agents swarm Twittersphere

AS TWITTER is always the haven for Blacklist International agents, they once again took their battlecry on the social media platform as their favored team almost went the distance at the MPL: Invitational.

Even during the semifinals match against RRQ, Blacklist fans went roaring. Their signature hashtag, #BreakTheCode, became a trending topic on PH Twitter.

Some of the posts even saw RSG Coach Brian "Panda" Lim and Bren Analyst Paulo "Pauloxpert" Munsayac praise Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's shotcalling ability in Game 3 against RRQ.

OHEB and Edward also trend along with Blacklist battlecry

Other there were other emerging trends that appeared. For instance, Kiel "OHEB" Soriano and Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap became the talk of the town in the Twitter sphere.

Unfortunately for the Codebreakers they lost to the finale against Onic Esports. Despite this, agents have been showing their undying support to the team, hoping that Blacklist could redeem themselves in the upcoming M3 World Championships.

