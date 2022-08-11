Boom Esports finally secures TI invite with rout of Team Liquid in Arlington

Boom Esports has officially become the ninth team and first Southeast Asian team directly invited to TI after eliminating Team Liquid at the Arlington Major.

It was a tough three-game series for Boom Esports. Game 1 saw a back-and-forth affair for both squads. bit Boom managed to turn the tide in their favor, becoming the first to break barracks at the 35th-minute mark.

However, great high ground defense from Team Liquid repelled Boom from their base.

How Boom dismantled Team Liquid

A team fight at the 37:30 minute mark gave momentum back to Liquid as they took down two, and taking down Roshan after. Boom would try to take another set of barracks, but lose both Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong and Saieful "Fbz" Ilham in their siege. This allowed Liquid to push high ground and take the mid-lane barracks for their own.

Boom would punish Liquid’s extended in mid-lane as they take down both the carry Alchemist and offlane Death Prophet. With two heroes down, Boom forced a buyback from the Alchemist as they marched down mid. A last-ditch team fight saw Boom find the Alchemist, forcing the European reps to tap out.

Liquid would take vengeance in Game 2 as they stomped the SEA top seed with a 27-minute victory as Matumbaman’s Terrorblade became unstoppable.

Matumbaman would get his Terrorblade in the decider, but Boom flipped the script as they completely shut Liquid down, grabbing a massive 7k gold lead by the 20-minute mark. They would hold on to that lead throughout the rest of the game until the GG calls

“It’s really different here compared to the regional (DPC league) only, because teams are really good here,” captain Rolen "skem" Ong said in the post-game interview. “We’re also trying to adapt and learn from them (other teams).”

With the win, Boom Esports is now guaranteed a top 8 finish in Arlington, securing at least 360 DPC points, enough to guarantee themselves a direct invite to The International.

It will be a return to TI for Timothy "TIMS" Randrup, who made the annual tourney three times during his stint with TNC Predator. Meanwhile, it will be the first TI for the rest of the Boom players, as well as the org that was always denied during the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Fnatic’s TI direct invite lies in their must-win match against Beastcoast later tonight. The team needs to win against the South American squad to save their Arlington Major lives and enter the top 8 for the much-needed 360 DPC points.

