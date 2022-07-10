Boom Esports earns Arlington Major ticket with rout of Fnatic

BOOM Esports has earned their second major ticket, locking in a spot to the Arlington Major after sweeping Fnatic, 2-0, on Saturday.

The win also guarantees the “Hungry Beasts” at least the second seed to earn themselves $28,000 and 300 DPC points.

Game 1 was a 60-minute slugfest with both sides seemingly not giving an inch to each other. Boom found a small 3k gold lead in the 15-minute mark as they take a 7 to 3 kill score.

However, Fnatic kept the lead in check as they managed to take a couple of team fight wins including the 20-minute team fight to take the first aegis of the game.

Boom would strike back in the macro game as they convert their picks-off into towers, taking down all outer turrets at the 33-minute mark to go up as high as 9k. But Fnatic was undeterred, as they took a gutsy 34-minute team fight that saw them take down four of Boom’s heroes and open up Roshan.

Continue reading below ↓

With Aegis in tow, Fnatic was able to regain the net worth lead as they tried to take the high ground. A team fight for the third Roshan saw Boom regain the gold lead as they immediately take down Armel’s puck and Dj’s Rubrick and force their buybacks.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But it was Fnatic who managed to get the Aegis and Cheese as Boom needed to retreat after blowing all their cooldowns in the earlier engage.

A 48-minute team fight secured the lead for Boom as they took down four of Fnatic’s heroes and opened up the Radiant’s high ground. Despite getting mega creeps, Fnatic still managed to hold as they push out Boom out of their base.

Fnatic would then try a last-ditch team fight after finding an isolated Jackky Terrorblade. They managed to burn the Aegis, but it was not enough as Jackky found Raven’s Sniper forcing the tap out.

Continue reading below ↓

Boom also takes a one-sided game two

Game 2 was a much more one-sided affair as Boom snowballed their mid-game lead. Yopaj’s Ember Spirit and Fbz’s offlane Pangolier continuously scoured the map for easy pick-offs.

Fnatic would try a team fight to contest Roshan at the 22-minute mark but was easily overwhelmed by Boom Esport. Boom would cement their lead in the 26th minute after taking down four of Fnatic’s heroes and took down the last tier two tower.

A great Roshan bait from Boom Esport in the 34th minute gave them the ticket to the Arlington Major as they take down all of Fnatic’s heroes with carry Jackky nabbing an Ultra-kill in the process.

Boom now awaits the result of the RSG vs Talon match-up on Thursday to determine whether or not they’ll play a tiebreaker series for the top spot of DPC Tour III. Meanwhile, Fnatic now falls to a 4-2 record. Their road to the major also depends on the result of their series against T1 and the RSG vs Talon series.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.