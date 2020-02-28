Ex-senator tries to connect with youth, plays Mobile Legends

Esports is such a hot topic that a politician literally put his finger on the pulse of the gaming community.

In his latest attempt to reach out to the younger generation, the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and 2016 vice presidential elections runner-up Bongbong Marcos recently got into Mobile Legends: Bang Bang through his YouTube vlog.

Let's just say the video was pure cringe:

The part of Bongbong actually playing lasted a little over 30 seconds, with the streamers doing their darndest to explain the mobile game to the 62-year-old. The only thing more painful to watch than him tower-diving to his death was the male streamer blurting out a couple of derogatory terms.

While the ex-senator can be seen having a light-hearted discussion about esports, netizens were quick to point out the absurdity of touching upon the topic of video games, which Interaksyon pointed out in a Facebook post "were banned under (his) father's rule."

We'll let you answer his question: "So, got any tips for this noob?"