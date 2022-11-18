BON CHAN reveals: Amateur, ex-pro, and coach heading to Indonesian MLBB league

IT SEEMS that more Filipino MLBB players will be taking their talents abroad, as hinted by Blacklist International's Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza in his latest vlog.

While his latest video tackling on the IESF Main Event, he shared some inside information regarding the offseason. He revealed that Indonesian Mobile Legends teams are driven to acquire Filipino talents.

"Meron na naman isang player na ma-i-import papuntang Indonesia...pero this is for MDL," he said. "So yun nga, may nag-confirm na magkakaroon nga ng MDL-PH."

"And yun nga sa Indonesia willing ulit silang mag-import ng mga Pinoy players kahit doon pa lang sa MDL."

Ex-pro may also become import for Indonesian team, says BON CHAN

Other than talking about Filipino prospects trying their luck in the Indonesia's development league, he also revealed that an ex-professional player in the Philippine scene could also venture into the scene as well.

"Another one is yung isang ex-pro player na alam kong kinagigiliwan niyo. Marahil kapag in-announce niya na kasali siya doon, isa siya sa aabangan niyo talaga kapag naglalaro sila."

It's not a long list. BON CHAN could conceivably be talking about Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura, Carlito "Ribo" Ribo, Jr., Allan "Lusty" Castromayor, Earvin "Heath" Esperanza, or Jeff "S4gitnu" Subang.

Then he ended that a coach might make it into the Indonesian development league.

To sum up his revelations: "So ayun, isang amateur, isang ex-pro player, at isang coach for MDL."

In the end, BON CHAN shared his thoughts regarding the rumored movements. For him, Filipinos could further enhance the scene by showing off their talents abroad.

"Yun naman yung maganda, madaming nagkakaroon ng opportunity yung ibang players, ibang coaches para makapag-abroad...and doon nila i-spread yung winning culture na ginagawa natin and yung habit natin kung bakit Pinas lang ang malakas."