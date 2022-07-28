BLACKPINK in your battlegrounds! Stars stun in latest PUBGM posters

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PHOTO: PUBG Mobile

    BLACKPINK is ringing in their comeback era with a huge collab with battle royale PUBG Mobile.

    As part of the ongoing mobile game’s BLACKPINK-starring promotions, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé will be releasing a special track called “Ready For Love” on July 29. Both the Kpop faves and the game’s own social media accounts tweeted out stunning posters hyping up the track.

    Blackpink x PUGM 'Ready For Love' posters

    undefined

      The first verse of “Ready For Love” was released during the group’s in-game virtual concert last weekend — the first such event for PUBGM.

      BLACKPINK is gearing up to release a new album on August. The hashtag #BLACKPINKCOMEBACK trended earlier this month as Blinks worldwide couldn’t contain their excitement.

      PHOTO: PUBG Mobile

