BLACKPINK in your battlegrounds! Stars stun in latest PUBGM posters

BLACKPINK is ringing in their comeback era with a huge collab with battle royale PUBG Mobile.
As part of the ongoing mobile game’s BLACKPINK-starring promotions, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé will be releasing a special track called “Ready For Love” on July 29. Both the Kpop faves and the game’s own social media accounts tweeted out stunning posters hyping up the track.
Blackpink x PUGM 'Ready For Love' posters
The first verse of “Ready For Love” was released during the group’s in-game virtual concert last weekend — the first such event for PUBGM.
BLACKPINK is gearing up to release a new album on August. The hashtag #BLACKPINKCOMEBACK trended earlier this month as Blinks worldwide couldn’t contain their excitement.
